Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday’s main DFS slate on DraftKings will feature 15 MLB games including every baseball game of the day aside from Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon. Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, June 14.

Guardians vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Jose Ramirez ($6,100)

Andres Gimenez ($4,700)

Josh Naylor ($4,500)

Owen Miller ($4,300)

The Cleveland Guardians lineup will get a bit of a bump playing at higher elevation in the first game of their series with the Colorado Rockies. They have the highest team run total on DraftKings Sportsbook factoring in the juice with Jose Ramirez leading the way with a league-high 59 RBIs in 2022. This is a very affordable lineup as you submit your DFS lineup.

Red Sox vs. Athletics, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,500)

Trevor Story ($5,200)

JD Martinez ($5,100)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,000)

The Boston Red Sox have had a great June to get themselves back over .500, and their lineup has a pretty good matchup with a struggling Oakland Athletics team. Boston will get a matchup with Jared Koenig, who is making just the second start of his career and is coming off his MLB debut when he allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 7:45 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,700)

Tommy Edman ($5,400)

Nolan Arenado ($5,200)

Nolan Goreman ($3,800)

You will need to pay a high price for the top three most expensive hitters in the St. Louis Cardinals, but this offense is set up for success in the second game of a doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates. St. Louis scored at least 5 runs in their last three games heading into Tuesday and will get a matchup with Bryse Wilson, who has a 7.53 ERA over eight appearances and five starts. He was sent down to the minors after his last outing where he gave up 7 runs over 1.2 innings of work in an 18-4 loss to the Cardinals last month.