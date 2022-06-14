Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, June 14

MLB bettors can take advantage of a large betting board that features 16 games starting early in the afternoon with the first game of a doubleheader between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, June 14

Pirates Moneyline (+145)

There is plenty of value in this number for the Pirates to snap a seven-game losing streak in Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Cardinals. St. Louis will get Matthew Liberatore back on the MLB roster and made three starts in his first season in the majors with two poor outings and one solid performance. Getting this high of a payout betting on Pittsburgh is solid value with a good return for a team going up against a young pitcher with a limited sample size of MLB experience.

Rays +1.5 (-110)

Oddsmakers suggest the run line could go either way, and let’s go with the Tampa Bay Rays as they start a three-game road series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. This is a solid pitching matchup as Rays starter Corey Kluber has a 3.88 ERA over 11 games in his first year with Tampa Bay, and that includes a major blowup start where he gave up 8 runs 3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels last month. Kluber faced the Yankees a couple weeks ago and allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 6 innings of work in a victory.

Padres-Cubs Under 10.5 runs (-110)

The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs are coming off a low-scoring 4-1 game Monday night with the Padres coming away with the win, and this run total should fall short of double digits in Game 2 of the series. San Diego starter Sean Manaea has made two strong starts this month, allowing just 2 earned runs over 13 innings of work against the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. He will get a matchup with the Cubs lineup that has not scored more than 4 runs in any of their last seven games. This may be up to the Padres to carry the run total because the Cubs will not add too much offensive production.

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Chicago White Sox starter continues to strike out batters at an incredibly high rate, and that should continue in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. He will enter with a 12.7 K/9, and he has a chance to go fairly deep into this game against a Tigers lineup that averages the fewest runs per game this season.

