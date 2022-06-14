MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, June 14

All but one of Tuesday’s 16 MLB games are featured in the main DFS slate on DraftKings with the lone exception being the first game of the doubleheader between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. Below is a look at the top pitchers and hitters available for the taking for the night with a couple of value plays worthy of consideration as you enter your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. TB ($10,500) — The New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole is putting up impressive numbers on the mound once again, though he is coming off an outing where he allowed 7 runs over 2.1 innings of work. Cole will make his 13th start of 2022 and has a 3.63 ERA going into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays offense that ranks 26th in on-base percentage.

Max Fried, ATL vs. WAS ($10,100) — The Atlanta Braves pitcher is having a big year and has been especially impressive recently. Max Fried allowed 2 earned runs over his last three starts, all Braves victories. Fried has a 2.64 ERA over 12 starts this season as he gets ready for a matchup with the Washington Nationals, which will go into Tuesday with the second-best batting average in the MLB.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. TB ($6,200) — Aaron Judge continues his lead as the top home run hitter in baseball with 24 homers. He homered twice in Saturday’s win against the Chicago Cubs, and he will get a matchup with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber, who has a 3.88 ERA this season.

Jose Ramirez, CLE vs. COL ($6,100) — The league’s RBI leader is Jose Ramirez, who has 59 going into Tuesday’s MLB action. He is having a huge year for the Cleveland Guardians and drove in 3 more runs in Sunday’s win over the Oakland Athletics. Ramirez gets the luxury of playing at higher elevation Tuesday night on the road against the Colorado Rockies.

Value Pitcher

Dylan Cease, CWS vs. DET ($8,800) — The Chicago White Sox starter is in a great position for a big day on the mound against the Detroit Tigers. His strikeout numbers are incredible with a 12.7 K/9, and there’s a good chance he goes deep into this game, facing an offense that ranks dead last in runs per game.

Value Hitter

Daulton Varsho, ARI vs. CIN ($4,300) — The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher has decent value in this matchup with Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle, who will come in with a 5.22 ERA this season. Daulton Varsho has a four-game hitting streak going, and all 9 of his home runs came against right-handed pitching.