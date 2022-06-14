USA v. El Salvador: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds, picks for CONCACAF Nations League match

The United States Men’s National Team will wrap up their June window of CONCACAF Nations League play with a match against Group D leaders El Salvador. The Americans will travel to Estadio Cuscatlan in El Salvador in hopes of jumping ahead into first place in the group before the long break in Nations League.

The match is set to kick off on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET, with a broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Americans are heavily favored to win in regular time with odds coming in at -220, with El Salvador sitting at +550 ahead of tonight’s action.

USA v. El Salvador, CONCACAF Nations League

Date: Tuesday, June 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds: USA -220, Draw +300, El Salvador +550

Pick to win: USA

El Salvador has already played two matches in the group stage, as they logged a 3-1 win over Grenada in the first game, but were held to a 2-2 draw by the same team on the road last week. The Americans are coming off a huge 5-0 win over Grenada last weekend, led by Jesus Ferreira’s four goals on the evening. His FC Dallas teammate Paul Arriola added one goal as the USMNT logged 25 overall shots with 10 on target, holding Grenada to three total shots with none on frame.

El Salvador has historically had a tough time against the Americans, logging only one win through 27 total matches played. That win came in the form of a 2-0 victory in a friendly back in 1992, and the Americans have gone unbeaten in 17 matches against their Central American counterparts since then. The USMNT has won twice in El Salvador while their most recent match on the road at Estado Cuscatlan ended in a scoreless draw during FIFA World Cup Qualifying back in September 2021.

The Americans will be missing a whole group of players including Gio Reyna (hamstring), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Djordje Mihailovic (ankle), and Sergino Dest (hamstring) for this contest. They were impressive against Grenada without those players as it turned into the Jesus Ferreira show, but El Salvador is a tougher opponent and the Americans will hope to turn in a similar result. They’ll come into this game with history on their side, riding high off the 5-0 win last weekend. I think the Americans pull off a win at Cuscatlan and jump ahead to the top of Group D as the June window comes to a close.

