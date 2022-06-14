 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First-round leader odds for 2022 US Open

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the U.S. Open this weekend.

By TeddyRicketson
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline Massachusetts with the first round starting on Thursday, June 16th. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open and the first at this course since 1988. This is the third of the four major golf championships of the year and the USGA typically strives to pick courses that put an emphasis on accurate driving.

The 2021 tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California was won by Jon Rahm with Louis Oosthuizen finishing one stroke behind as the runner-up. Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open installed at +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy is coming off a win at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open when he shot a 19-under. He still holds the record for score and to-par for the U.S. Open when he won the event in 2011 and shot a 268 which was a 16-under.

US Open, Round 1 leader odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +2000 +550 +330
Justin Thomas +2200 +600 +330
Jon Rahm +2200 +600 +330
Scottie Scheffler +2500 +650 +350
Xander Schauffele +2800 +700 +350
Patrick Cantlay +3000 +750 +400
Cameron Smith +3500 +750 +450
Jordan Spieth +3500 +750 +450
Dustin Johnson +3500 +750 +450
Daniel Berger +4000 +800 +500
Collin Morikawa +4000 +800 +500
Shane Lowry +4000 +800 +500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 +500
Will Zalatoris +4000 +800 +500
Viktor Hovland +4000 +800 +500
Sam Burns +4000 +800 +500
Tony Finau +4500 +900 +500
Sungjae Im +4500 +900 +500
Brooks Koepka +4500 +900 +500
Louis Oosthuizen +4500 +900 +500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 +900 +500
Mito Pereira +5000 +1000 +550
Cameron Young +5000 +1000 +550
Max Homa +5000 +1000 +550
Billy Horschel +5000 +1000 +550
Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +500
Russell Henley +5500 +1100 +600
Corey Conners +5500 +1100 +600
Justin Rose +5500 +1100 +600
Harold Varner III +5500 +1100 +600
Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +1100 +600
Davis Riley +6000 +1200 +700
Talor Gooch +6000 +1200 +700
Sergio Garcia +6000 +1200 +700
Bryson DeChambeau +6000 +1200 +700
Keegan Bradley +6000 +1200 +700
Abraham Ancer +6000 +1200 +700
Seamus Power +6000 +1200 +700
Tyrrell Hatton +6000 +1200 +700
Patrick Reed +7000 +1400 +750
Kevin Na +7000 +1400 +750
Aaron Wise +7000 +1400 +750
Sebastian Munoz +8000 +1400 +800
Cameron Tringale +8000 +1400 +800
Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +800
Adam Scott +8000 +1400 +800
Jason Kokrak +8000 +1400 +800
Webb Simpson +8000 +1400 +800
Denny McCarthy +10000 +1600 +900
Francesco Molinari +10000 +1600 +900
Tom Hoge +10000 +1600 +900
Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1600 +900
Branden Grace +10000 +1600 +900
Luke List +10000 +1600 +900
K.H. Lee +10000 +1600 +900
Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +900
Si Woo Kim +11000 +1600 +900
Marc Leishman +11000 +1600 +1000
Alex Noren +11000 +1600 +1000
Troy Merritt +11000 +1600 +1000
Thomas Pieters +13000 +2000 +1100
Phil Mickelson +13000 +2000 +1100
Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +1100
Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +1100
Lucas Herbert +13000 +2000 +1100
Adri Arnaus +13000 +2000 +1100
Harris English +13000 +2000 +1100
Victor Perez +13000 +2000 +1100
Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2000 +1100
Sepp Straka +14000 +2200 +1200
Kevin Kisner +14000 +2200 +1200
Sam Horsfield +15000 +2800 +1200
Erik Barnes +15000 +2800 +1200
Ryan Fox +15000 +2800 +1200
Taylor Montgomery +15000 +2800 +1200
Stewart Cink +15000 +2800 +1200
Richard Mansell +15000 +2800 +1200
Chris Gotterup +15000 +2800 +1200
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2800 +1200
Marcel Schneider +15000 +2800 +1200
Brian Stuard +15000 +2800 +1200
Lanto Griffin +15000 +2800 +1200
Joel Dahmen +15000 +2800 +1200
Joohyung Kim +15000 +2800 +1200
Scott Stallings +15000 +2800 +1200
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2800 +1200
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000 +3500 +1400
Rikuya Hoshino +20000 +3500 +1400
Shaun Norris +20000 +3500 +1400
Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Sebastian Soderberg +20000 +3500 +1400
Chase Seiffert +20000 +3500 +1400
Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1400
Chan Kim +20000 +3500 +1400
MJ Daffue +20000 +3500 +1400
Min Woo Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Kurt Kitayama +20000 +3500 +1400
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1400
Andrew Novak +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Schenk +20000 +3500 +1400
Jediah Morgan +20000 +3500 +1400
Jim Furyk +20000 +3500 +1400
James Piot +20000 +3500 +1400
Harry Hall +20000 +3500 +1400
Guido Migliozzi +20000 +3500 +1400
Todd Sinnott +25000 +4500 +1600
Roger Sloan +25000 +4500 +1600
David Lingmerth +25000 +4500 +1600
Richard Bland +25000 +4500 +1600
Callum Tarren +25000 +4500 +1600
Matt McCarty +25000 +4500 +1600
Brandon Matthews +25000 +4500 +1600
Kevin Chappell +25000 +4500 +1600
Kalle Samooja +25000 +4500 +1600
Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1600
Jinichiro Kozuma +25000 +4500 +1600
Yannik Paul +25000 +4500 +1600
Hayden Buckley +25000 +4500 +1600
Wil Besseling +25000 +4500 +1600
Samuel Stevens +25000 +4500 +1600
Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4500 +1600
Ryan Gerard +25000 +4500 +1600
Davis Shore +30000 +5500 +2200
Daijiro Izumida +30000 +5500 +2200
Sean Jacklin +30000 +5500 +2200
Chris Naegel +30000 +5500 +2200
Luke Gannon +30000 +5500 +2200
Brady Calkins +30000 +5500 +2200
Bo Hoag +30000 +5500 +2200
Ben Silverman +30000 +5500 +2200
Andrew Beckler +30000 +5500 +2200
Keith Greene +30000 +5500 +2200
Jonas Blixt +30000 +5500 +2200
Jesse Mueller +30000 +5500 +2200
Isaiah Salinda +30000 +5500 +2200
Sean Crocker +30000 +5500 +2200
Grayson Murray +30000 +5500 +2200
Tomoyasu Sugiyama +30000 +5500 +2200
Fran Quinn +30000 +5500 +2200

