First-round leader odds for 2022 US Open

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline Massachusetts with the first round starting on Thursday, June 16th. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open and the first at this course since 1988. This is the third of the four major golf championships of the year and the USGA typically strives to pick courses that put an emphasis on accurate driving.

The 2021 tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California was won by Jon Rahm with Louis Oosthuizen finishing one stroke behind as the runner-up. Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open installed at +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy is coming off a win at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open when he shot a 19-under. He still holds the record for score and to-par for the U.S. Open when he won the event in 2011 and shot a 268 which was a 16-under.

US Open, Round 1 leader odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +2000 +550 +330 Justin Thomas +2200 +600 +330 Jon Rahm +2200 +600 +330 Scottie Scheffler +2500 +650 +350 Xander Schauffele +2800 +700 +350 Patrick Cantlay +3000 +750 +400 Cameron Smith +3500 +750 +450 Jordan Spieth +3500 +750 +450 Dustin Johnson +3500 +750 +450 Daniel Berger +4000 +800 +500 Collin Morikawa +4000 +800 +500 Shane Lowry +4000 +800 +500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 +500 Will Zalatoris +4000 +800 +500 Viktor Hovland +4000 +800 +500 Sam Burns +4000 +800 +500 Tony Finau +4500 +900 +500 Sungjae Im +4500 +900 +500 Brooks Koepka +4500 +900 +500 Louis Oosthuizen +4500 +900 +500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 +900 +500 Mito Pereira +5000 +1000 +550 Cameron Young +5000 +1000 +550 Max Homa +5000 +1000 +550 Billy Horschel +5000 +1000 +550 Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +500 Russell Henley +5500 +1100 +600 Corey Conners +5500 +1100 +600 Justin Rose +5500 +1100 +600 Harold Varner III +5500 +1100 +600 Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +1100 +600 Davis Riley +6000 +1200 +700 Talor Gooch +6000 +1200 +700 Sergio Garcia +6000 +1200 +700 Bryson DeChambeau +6000 +1200 +700 Keegan Bradley +6000 +1200 +700 Abraham Ancer +6000 +1200 +700 Seamus Power +6000 +1200 +700 Tyrrell Hatton +6000 +1200 +700 Patrick Reed +7000 +1400 +750 Kevin Na +7000 +1400 +750 Aaron Wise +7000 +1400 +750 Sebastian Munoz +8000 +1400 +800 Cameron Tringale +8000 +1400 +800 Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +800 Adam Scott +8000 +1400 +800 Jason Kokrak +8000 +1400 +800 Webb Simpson +8000 +1400 +800 Denny McCarthy +10000 +1600 +900 Francesco Molinari +10000 +1600 +900 Tom Hoge +10000 +1600 +900 Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1600 +900 Branden Grace +10000 +1600 +900 Luke List +10000 +1600 +900 K.H. Lee +10000 +1600 +900 Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +900 Si Woo Kim +11000 +1600 +900 Marc Leishman +11000 +1600 +1000 Alex Noren +11000 +1600 +1000 Troy Merritt +11000 +1600 +1000 Thomas Pieters +13000 +2000 +1100 Phil Mickelson +13000 +2000 +1100 Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +1100 Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +1100 Lucas Herbert +13000 +2000 +1100 Adri Arnaus +13000 +2000 +1100 Harris English +13000 +2000 +1100 Victor Perez +13000 +2000 +1100 Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2000 +1100 Sepp Straka +14000 +2200 +1200 Kevin Kisner +14000 +2200 +1200 Sam Horsfield +15000 +2800 +1200 Erik Barnes +15000 +2800 +1200 Ryan Fox +15000 +2800 +1200 Taylor Montgomery +15000 +2800 +1200 Stewart Cink +15000 +2800 +1200 Richard Mansell +15000 +2800 +1200 Chris Gotterup +15000 +2800 +1200 Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2800 +1200 Marcel Schneider +15000 +2800 +1200 Brian Stuard +15000 +2800 +1200 Lanto Griffin +15000 +2800 +1200 Joel Dahmen +15000 +2800 +1200 Joohyung Kim +15000 +2800 +1200 Scott Stallings +15000 +2800 +1200 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2800 +1200 Thorbjorn Olesen +20000 +3500 +1400 Rikuya Hoshino +20000 +3500 +1400 Shaun Norris +20000 +3500 +1400 Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400 Sebastian Soderberg +20000 +3500 +1400 Chase Seiffert +20000 +3500 +1400 Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1400 Chan Kim +20000 +3500 +1400 MJ Daffue +20000 +3500 +1400 Min Woo Lee +20000 +3500 +1400 Kurt Kitayama +20000 +3500 +1400 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1400 Andrew Novak +20000 +3500 +1400 Adam Schenk +20000 +3500 +1400 Jediah Morgan +20000 +3500 +1400 Jim Furyk +20000 +3500 +1400 James Piot +20000 +3500 +1400 Harry Hall +20000 +3500 +1400 Guido Migliozzi +20000 +3500 +1400 Todd Sinnott +25000 +4500 +1600 Roger Sloan +25000 +4500 +1600 David Lingmerth +25000 +4500 +1600 Richard Bland +25000 +4500 +1600 Callum Tarren +25000 +4500 +1600 Matt McCarty +25000 +4500 +1600 Brandon Matthews +25000 +4500 +1600 Kevin Chappell +25000 +4500 +1600 Kalle Samooja +25000 +4500 +1600 Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1600 Jinichiro Kozuma +25000 +4500 +1600 Yannik Paul +25000 +4500 +1600 Hayden Buckley +25000 +4500 +1600 Wil Besseling +25000 +4500 +1600 Samuel Stevens +25000 +4500 +1600 Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4500 +1600 Ryan Gerard +25000 +4500 +1600 Davis Shore +30000 +5500 +2200 Daijiro Izumida +30000 +5500 +2200 Sean Jacklin +30000 +5500 +2200 Chris Naegel +30000 +5500 +2200 Luke Gannon +30000 +5500 +2200 Brady Calkins +30000 +5500 +2200 Bo Hoag +30000 +5500 +2200 Ben Silverman +30000 +5500 +2200 Andrew Beckler +30000 +5500 +2200 Keith Greene +30000 +5500 +2200 Jonas Blixt +30000 +5500 +2200 Jesse Mueller +30000 +5500 +2200 Isaiah Salinda +30000 +5500 +2200 Sean Crocker +30000 +5500 +2200 Grayson Murray +30000 +5500 +2200 Tomoyasu Sugiyama +30000 +5500 +2200 Fran Quinn +30000 +5500 +2200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.