First-round leader odds for 2022 US Open

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline Massachusetts with the first round starting on Thursday, June 16th. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open and the first at this course since 1988. This is the third of the four major golf championships of the year and the USGA typically strives to pick courses that put an emphasis on accurate driving.
The 2021 tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California was won by Jon Rahm with Louis Oosthuizen finishing one stroke behind as the runner-up. Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open installed at +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy is coming off a win at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open when he shot a 19-under. He still holds the record for score and to-par for the U.S. Open when he won the event in 2011 and shot a 268 which was a 16-under.
US Open, Round 1 leader odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+2000
|+550
|+330
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+600
|+330
|Jon Rahm
|+2200
|+600
|+330
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2500
|+650
|+350
|Xander Schauffele
|+2800
|+700
|+350
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|+750
|+400
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|+750
|+450
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|+750
|+450
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|+750
|+450
|Daniel Berger
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Collin Morikawa
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Will Zalatoris
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Viktor Hovland
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+800
|+500
|Tony Finau
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Sungjae Im
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Cameron Young
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Billy Horschel
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Russell Henley
|+5500
|+1100
|+600
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|+1100
|+600
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|+1100
|+600
|Harold Varner III
|+5500
|+1100
|+600
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|+1100
|+600
|Davis Riley
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Talor Gooch
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Sergio Garcia
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Keegan Bradley
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Abraham Ancer
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Patrick Reed
|+7000
|+1400
|+750
|Kevin Na
|+7000
|+1400
|+750
|Aaron Wise
|+7000
|+1400
|+750
|Sebastian Munoz
|+8000
|+1400
|+800
|Cameron Tringale
|+8000
|+1400
|+800
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|+1400
|+800
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|+1400
|+800
|Jason Kokrak
|+8000
|+1400
|+800
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|+1400
|+800
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Francesco Molinari
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Branden Grace
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Luke List
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|K.H. Lee
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Si Woo Kim
|+11000
|+1600
|+900
|Marc Leishman
|+11000
|+1600
|+1000
|Alex Noren
|+11000
|+1600
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|+1600
|+1000
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Phil Mickelson
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Adri Arnaus
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Harris English
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Victor Perez
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+2000
|+1100
|Sepp Straka
|+14000
|+2200
|+1200
|Kevin Kisner
|+14000
|+2200
|+1200
|Sam Horsfield
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Erik Barnes
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ryan Fox
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Taylor Montgomery
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Stewart Cink
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Richard Mansell
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chris Gotterup
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Marcel Schneider
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Brian Stuard
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Lanto Griffin
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Joohyung Kim
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Shaun Norris
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chase Seiffert
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chan Kim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|MJ Daffue
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Min Woo Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Jediah Morgan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Jim Furyk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|James Piot
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harry Hall
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Guido Migliozzi
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Todd Sinnott
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Roger Sloan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|David Lingmerth
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Richard Bland
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Callum Tarren
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Matt McCarty
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Brandon Matthews
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kalle Samooja
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Yannik Paul
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Hayden Buckley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Wil Besseling
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Samuel Stevens
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Ryan Gerard
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Davis Shore
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Daijiro Izumida
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Sean Jacklin
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Chris Naegel
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Luke Gannon
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Brady Calkins
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Bo Hoag
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Ben Silverman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Andrew Beckler
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Keith Greene
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jonas Blixt
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jesse Mueller
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Isaiah Salinda
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Sean Crocker
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Grayson Murray
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Fran Quinn
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
