Pick on the Total of Astros-Rangers for Tuesday

The Houston Astros have been the MLB’s best under this season with over two-thirds of their games going under the total and will look to hold down the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Tuesday.

Houston Astros (-130, 9) vs Texas Rangers

Rangers starter Dane Dunning has been significantly better at home than on the road since arriving in Texas in 2021, posting a 3.24 ERA in career appearances at GlobeLife Park, giving up just 0.8 home runs per nine innings and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

On the road Dunning has posted a 6.02 ERA with opponents hitting over .300 off of him with an 0-10 record, making his 1-4 record with a 4.41 ERA for 2022 a middle mark of his solid home pitching and suspect road pitching.

The Astros will look to Jose Urquidy to lower his 6.61 road ERA with opponents hitting.345 off of him in his seven road starts this season and has a track record of pitching well away from home, posting a 3.86 ERA with a .229 batting average on the road last season.

The Astros back up Urquidy with the league’s best bullpen and is relatively rested with each of the last starters having gone at least six inning.

With the Rangers are also eighth in the league in bullpen ERA and with the Astros 22nd in the league in runs per game at 4.1, in a state where things are normally bigger will feature a game that is low on scoring.

The Play: Astros vs Rangers Under 9

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.