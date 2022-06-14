Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 5

The Golden State Warriors hold a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals after a thrilling 104-94 win Monday in Game 5. The Warriors have a chance to close out the series Thursday in Boston, while the Celtics look to avoid losing three straight contests and look to force Game 7.

Here’s a look at how Game 5 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

The big jump, obviously, is Andrew Wiggins going from +15000 in the odds table after Game 4 to +1400 after Game 5. The forward has had two strong games and could be a contender to take the award should the Warriors close things out Thursday, although teammate Stephen Curry remains the overwhelming favorite at -320 despite missing all his three-point attempts Monday night.

For those who feel the Celtics could come back and win this series, Jayson Tatum offers the best value play at +350. Tatum had a massive scoring performance in Game 5 but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Jaylen Brown had jumped up to +350 at one point in this series but is now listed at +1500 after some down showings.

