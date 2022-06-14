 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 5

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win NBA Finals MVP after Game 5.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Game Five
Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Al Horford of the Boston Celtics during the first half in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Jed Jacobsohn - Pool/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors hold a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals after a thrilling 104-94 win Monday in Game 5. The Warriors have a chance to close out the series Thursday in Boston, while the Celtics look to avoid losing three straight contests and look to force Game 7.

Here’s a look at how Game 5 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

The big jump, obviously, is Andrew Wiggins going from +15000 in the odds table after Game 4 to +1400 after Game 5. The forward has had two strong games and could be a contender to take the award should the Warriors close things out Thursday, although teammate Stephen Curry remains the overwhelming favorite at -320 despite missing all his three-point attempts Monday night.

For those who feel the Celtics could come back and win this series, Jayson Tatum offers the best value play at +350. Tatum had a massive scoring performance in Game 5 but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Jaylen Brown had jumped up to +350 at one point in this series but is now listed at +1500 after some down showings.

