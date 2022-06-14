Serena Williams granted wild card entry into 2022 Wimbledon tournament

The GOAT is on her way back. Serena Williams has been granted a wildcard into the women’s singles draw at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament, per Tumaini Carayol. This would mark her first major since retiring from last year’s Wimbledon with a leg injury.

Williams has missed the last three grand slams due to injury, with her last appearance being at Wimbledon. She suffered a hamstring injury in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had to withdraw from the tournament. The injury cost her the 2021 US Open and the 2022 Australian Open and French Open.

She is installed at +1800 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Iga Świątek is the pre-tournament favorite at +140. Williams has won Wimbledon seven times in her career.

She will make her return to professional tennis at the Eastbourne International next week with a wildcard entry into the doubles draw, per Carayol.