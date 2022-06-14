Odds to win 2022 College World Series heading to Omaha

The 2022 College World Series gets going in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday with the field of eight teams being set on Monday night. The Texas Longhorns lead the field after the top-overall seed Tennessee Volunteers were knocked out by Notre Dame in the Super Regional last week. Most of the field is comprised of Big 12 and SEC teams, including Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Stanford and the Fighting Irish are the two outliers.

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some predictions.

Texas +425

Stanford +500

Notre Dame +500

Arkansas +550

Ole Miss +650

Oklahoma +700

Auburn +700

Texas A&M +800

As you can see, the field is extremely tight. There’s not a big odds difference between the Longhorns at the top and the Aggies toward the bottom of the board. This should mean we get a super competitive tournament. Texas entered the Super Regionals among the favorites to win it all. With the Vols out of the picture, there isn’t a large favorite in the tournament.

