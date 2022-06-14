Apple and MLS announce 10-year TV deal

Apple has secured the rights to all Major League Soccer matches for 10 years, beginning in 2023. Fans will be able to stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app without any blackouts or restrictions for the entirety of each season.

The 10-year, $2.5 billion deal will see all MLS and Leagues Cup matches shown exclusively through Apple TV, along with select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches as well. The package will be available to users as a subscription-based MLS service inside the Apple TV app, with prices and package details still to be announced.

Apple will also be showing a wide selection of matches at no additional charge for Apple TV+ subscribers, including some of the league’s biggest matches throughout the season. They also announced that a limited number of matches will be available to watch for free to all users, whether they subscribe to Apple TV+ or not.

In addition to the matches themselves, there will be extra weekly content provided by the service including a weekly live whip-around show as well as plenty of live and on-demand content including game replays, highlights, and other various original MLS programming.

The service is set to get underway early in 2023, which will coincide with the kickoff of the next MLS season.