Inter Milan looking to add Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala in transfer market

The Serie A squad could be loading up offensively.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League
Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Inter Milan is looking to bring back star striker Romelu Lukaku after sending him to Chelsea over the summer in a £97.5m move for the Premier League side. That obviously hasn’t worked out for either party, and now the striker wants to return to Inter this summer.

Lukaku finished this season with 15 total goals in 44 total appearances for Chelsea across all competitions. In his tenure with Inter from 2019-21, he tallied 65 goals in 94 appearances. Clearly, the Serie A competition is favorable for the Belgian striker.

Inter is also looking to bring in former Juventus attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala, who had played at the club since 2015. We’ll see if Inter is able to pull off both moves, but clearly the side is looking to get back to the top of the Serie A standings after losing the league to rivals AC Milan by two points last season.

