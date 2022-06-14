Inter Milan looking to add Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala in transfer market

Inter Milan is looking to bring back star striker Romelu Lukaku after sending him to Chelsea over the summer in a £97.5m move for the Premier League side. That obviously hasn’t worked out for either party, and now the striker wants to return to Inter this summer.

Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move. #Inter



Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary. #CFC pic.twitter.com/kz12AgCDnR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

Lukaku finished this season with 15 total goals in 44 total appearances for Chelsea across all competitions. In his tenure with Inter from 2019-21, he tallied 65 goals in 94 appearances. Clearly, the Serie A competition is favorable for the Belgian striker.

Inter is also looking to bring in former Juventus attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala, who had played at the club since 2015. We’ll see if Inter is able to pull off both moves, but clearly the side is looking to get back to the top of the Serie A standings after losing the league to rivals AC Milan by two points last season.