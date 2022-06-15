SEC win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll take a look at the meat grinder that is the Southeastern Conference.

To nobody’s surprise, it’s a tie at the top of the conference with both the reigning national champions Georgia and national runners-up Alabama projected to get 10.5 wins. The Bulldogs will have seen a lot of talent move on from its national title team, with 15 players drafted in the NFL Draft this spring, five of them first-rounders. They still have plenty of talent though and are matched by Alabama and Bryce Young in the projected wins department. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is arguably not even the best returning player on the Crimson Tide’s roster either, with EDGE Will Anderson coming back to give every offensive coordinator in the nation nightmares.

Understandably there’s a big power gap between Bama, UGA and everybody else. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M’s deep NIL pockets are the lone team with a win total of 8.5 wins. There are question marks at QB for the Aggies, but if they can figure them out it wouldn’t be shocking for them to hit the double-digit win mark.

Below Fisher and Co. there’s a slew of teams with a win total of 7.5, most notably the Lane Trane in Oxford and the fighting Sam Pittman’s in Fayetville. Tennessee is also one of those 7.5 win teams and considering how the Vols looked toward the end of the 2021 campaign, they could skyrocket past that number.

Florida and LSU are both listed at a projected win total of 7, both with new head coaches in Brian Kelly and Billy Napier. They both have a long road ahead to get these programs back to where they belong in the CFB world.

The Mike Leach experiment in its third year isn’t expected to bear any more fruit, with the win total in Starkville set at 6.5. With Bo Nix officially gone it’ll be either TJ Finley or Zach Calzada under center on the Plains in Aubrun, who is tied with Mississippi State with a 6.5 win total mark.

Beamer Ball in South Carolina has its win total set at 6, which could be low considering how the ‘Cocks played last year in Beamer’s first year at the helm. The team also got much better adding Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler to the quarterback room.

Missouri has an uphill battle to make any inroads in the SEC, with the Tigers’ win total set at 5. But at least they’re not Vanderbilt, who has a win total set at just 2.5

Here are the win totals for teams in the SEC Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season:

SEC Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Alabama 10.5 -230 10.5 +185 Arkansas 7.5 +125 7.5 -145 Auburn 6.5 +135 6.5 -160 Florida 7 -130 7 +110 Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 -205 10.5 +165 Kentucky 7.5 -160 7.5 +135 LSU 7 +100 7 -120 Mississippi State 6.5 -130 6.5 +110 Missouri 5.5 +100 5.5 -120 Ole Miss 7.5 -130 7.5 +110 South Carolina 6 -130 6 +110 Tennessee 7.5 -160 7.5 +135 Texas A&M 8.5 -150 8.5 +130 Vanderbilt 2.5 +120 2.5 -140

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.