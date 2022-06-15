Why the Baltimore Ravens will and won’t go over 2022 win total

After falling short of their weighty expectations in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens are yearning for a shot at redemption with a healthy unit returning to training camp this summer.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Ravens can surpass their 2022 win total of 9.5.

2022 Ravens schedule with odds

Ravens schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Spread Week Date Opponent Spread 1 Sep. 11 at New York Jets -4.5 2 Sep. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins -4 3 Sep. 25 at New England Patriots pk 4 Oct. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills +1 5 Oct. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals -1 6 Oct. 16 at New York Giants -3.5 7 Oct. 23 vs. Cleveland Browns 8 Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) +3.5 9 Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints (MNF) -1 10 BYE 11 Nov. 20 vs. Carolina Panthers -7 12 Nov. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars -4 13 Dec. 4 vs. Denver Broncos -1.5 14 Dec. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers -2 15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Cleveland Browns 16 Dec. 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sat) -7.5 17 Jan. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Cincinnati Bengals +3 . Implied record 10-3-1

Why the Ravens will go over their win total

The Ravens’ 8-9 record from last year simply does not do them justice. Head coach John Harbaugh always coaches his players up to their potential, which in this case, became ultimately thwarted by injuries (and frankly, just plain bad luck).

Lamar Jackson returns after a campaign where he was limited to 12 games because of an ankle injury, and despite the loss of wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, the Ravens’ uniquely orchestrated offense shouldn’t miss a beat. On the defensive side, they were able to sign a plethora of talent — safety Marcus Williams, defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Kyle Fuller. They also came away with one of the league’s best overall drafts, and selected their potential safety of the future in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. There shouldn’t be many flaws within this roster for the next go-around.

Why the Ravens will go under their win total

While the offense and defense are relatively balanced on paper, the Ravens must avoid running into their previous mistakes. “Running,” being the operative word. Baltimore carried the football 517 times (third-most in the NFL) last season, with Jackson recording 133 total rushing attempts and 11.1 per game. The modern NFL doesn’t take kindly to one-dimensional offenses, and it’s only a matter of time before one gets fully exposed. If the Ravens’ passing attack fails to take shape, they could be in danger of another disappointing conclusion.

Prediction

The Ravens’ win total is set at 9.5, and they share that number with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. As catastrophic as Baltimore’s season quickly became at the end of last year, they still managed to muster eight wins. That’s pretty commendable. Playing in the AFC North — one of the most daunting divisions in football — coping with an unprecedented amount of injuries and positive COVID-19 test results, the Ravens have proved themselves resilient. According to a study by Man Games Lost NFL on Twitter, the Ravens were behind only the New York Giants in total games missed by players due to injury. With a favorable schedule, and an offseason of convalescing, the over 9.5 appears to be theirs to lose.

