Why the Arizona Cardinals will and won’t go over 2022 win total

After an impressive 7-0 start, the Arizona Cardinals finished the 2021 season with an 11-6 record and second in the NFC West. The Rams would end the Cardinals season in the Wild Card round beating them 34-11.

The biggest stories in the Cardinals off-season have been Kyler Murray's contract negotiations, DeAndre Hopkins's suspension, and Marquise Brown addition to this offensive squad. Murray has been pushing for a new deal this off-season, it seems like both sides seem more optimistic about getting a deal done but nothing to report yet. Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season due to his suspension, a huge loss for this offense. They did add Brown via a trade this off-season with the Ravens. Brown should be a good offensive weapon reuniting with Murray, his old Oklahoma teammate.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Cardinals can surpass their 2022 win total of 8.5

2022 Cardinals schedule with odds

Cardinals schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs +1 2 Sep. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders +4 3 Sep. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams +2 4 Oct. 2 at Carolina Panthers -3 5 Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles -2 6 Oct. 16 at Seattle Seahawks -3 7 Oct. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints -3 8 Oct. 30 at Minnesota Vikings +1 9 Nov. 6 Seattle Seahawks -6 10 Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Rams +6 11 Nov. 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City) +3 12 Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers +2 13 BYE 14 Dec. 12 vs. New England Patriots (MNF) -3 15 Dec. 18 at Denver Broncos +4 16 Dec. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) +3 17 Jan. 1 at Atlanta Falcons -4 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at San Francisco 49ers +3 . Implied record 7-11

Why the Cardinals will go over their win total

The Cardinals put up a lot of points in the 2021 season. Although they have lost Hopkins for six games and lost both Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds in the off-season, this offense should still be able to put up a decent amount of points this season. The path to 8.5 would have to include splitting the games with the Rams and 49ers and taking advantage of this Seahawks team and winning both matchups. It will be a tough road for this squad but if their offense can find its rhythm, they could go nine or more wins.

Why the Cardinals will go under their win total

The Cardinals completely fell off at the end of last season, they went 4-6 in their last ten regular-season games after starting off 7-0. They head into the 2022 season with a projected 2nd toughest schedule across the NFL. I don’t like how they finished their 2021 season or how this off-season has started for this team as they deal with QB contract negotiations nor that they will have to start the 2022 season without Hopkins. They have a tough first three games and could potentially see themselves 0-3 heading to Carolina. It will be a tough time hitting nine or more wins for this team.

Prediction: Under 8.5 wins

The Cardinals have a tough division and face the AFC West. Without DeAndre Hopkins, I'm wondering if this offense starts off slow and puts them behind the eight-ball. With how the 2021 season ended, I'm not very confident in this team heading into 2022.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.