Why is it called the Stanley Cup?

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be Wedneday, June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche had won two Stanley Cups with their most recent coming in 2001. The Lightning are the two-time defending Cup champions having won in 2020 and 2021. Tampa Bay also won the Cup in 2004.

Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup after beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game5#MTLvsTBL #GoBolts #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/hhCsnCEWZX — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) July 8, 2021

Commissioned in 1892, the Stanley Cup is named after the Honorable Frederick Stanley, who was the Governor General of Canada in the 19th Century. It was originally given to the country’s top amateur hockey club and professional teams were eligible to win it in 1906. In the early 20th century the winners from the two main hockey organizations, the National Hockey Association and the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, played for the cup. In 1926 the Stanley Cup became the championship trophy for the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens have won the Cup 24 times — the most of any NHL team.

The Avalanche had the best record in the Western Conference and defeated the Nashville Predators (4-0), St. Louis Blues (4-2) and Edmonton Oilers (4-0) to reach the Final. They are -180 betting favorite to win the Cup on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay was the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3), Florida Panthers (4-0) and New York Rangers (4-2) to reach the Final. They are betting at +155.