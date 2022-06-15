Why the New York Jets will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Jets had major struggles in the 2021-22 season, but that was expected. Their main struggles were around quarterback play and some injuries. Mike White started in the Bengals game and threw for 405 yards. At one point, there was question if White would start the rest of the season for the Jets. Zach Wilson will be their starting quarterback for the 2022 season and they hope for many more in the future

Let’s take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Jets can surpass their 2022 win total of 5.5.

2022 Jets schedule with odds

Jets schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens +4.5 2 Sep. 18 at Cleveland Browns 3 Sep. 25 vs. Cincinnati Bengals +5 4 Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 5 Oct. 9 vs. Miami Dolphins +2.5 6 Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers +9.5 7 Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos +7.5 8 Oct. 30 vs. New England Patriots +2.5 9 Nov. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills +7 10 BYE 11 Nov. 20 at New England Patriots +6 12 Nov. 27 vs. Chicago Bears -2.5 13 Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings +4.5 14 Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills +9.5 15 Dec. 18 vs. Detroit Lions -2.5 16 Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (TNF) -2.5 17 Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks +1.5 18 Jan. 7/8 at Miami Dolphins +5.5 . Implied record 3-13

Why the Jets will go over their win total

While I’m not a big fan of Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh is going to be a great coach. Even in his struggling first season, he impressed me with what he was given. With all the pieces their defense added this offseason including their draft, which was one of the best out of every team, the Jets should take a big stride towards becoming a winning football team this season. In free agency, the Jets spread their money out by signing players who will play their role on the team to turn them into a winning football team. They added Jordan Whitehead, Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Reed, C.J. Uzomah, and Tyler Conklin who will all have major starting roles on this team. They also had one of the top drafts of all the teams in the NFL.

Why the Jets will go under their win total

The Jets have a tough schedule this season. All their divisional opponents are capable of making the playoffs, and the rest of their schedule is extremely difficult. They have the play the AFC and NFC North which will for sure be eight difficult games. Zach Wilson must improve if they want to be successful this season. While he showed glimpses of good quarterback play last season, he struggled for the most part. If they want to win more than five games this season, he will have to limit turnovers.

PredictionL Over 5 wins

Robert Saleh could become one of the next top young coaches this season. As he is missing a superstar, this draft class can provide that. They will need to pull off a few upsets this season, but they are fully capable. Look for improvements on both sides of the ball and the Jets to have more than five wins this season.

