Why the New York Giants will and won’t go over 2022 win total

After hiring Brian Daboll, Giants fans expectations shot up. While the Giants have been extremely disappointing over the past few seasons, the hope is that Daboll will give the offense a boost that is much needed. Daniel Jones should flourish in Daboll’s offense if it’s anything like we saw in Buffalo.

Let’s take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Giants can surpass their 2022 win total of 7.

2022 Giants schedule with odds

Giants schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 at Tennessee Titans +6.5 2 Sep. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers -1 3 Sep. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF) +4 4 Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Bears -2.5 5 Oct. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) +7 6 Oct. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens +3.5 7 Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars +1.5 8 Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks +2.5 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 vs. Houston Texans -3 11 Nov. 20 vs. Detroit Lions -1.5 12 Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) +7 13 Dec. 4 vs. Washington Commanders pk 14 Dec. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles +1.5 15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington Commanders +3.5 16 Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (Sat) +5 17 Jan. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts +3 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia Eagles +5 . Implied record 4-12-1

Why the Giants will go over their win total

For the majority of the 2021, we saw Giants fans call for Joe Judge to be fired. With him gone, it seems like they have replaced him with the right guy. The Giants probably had the best graded draft by NFL media. Getting Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round was a steal and gives them two guys who will make an immediate impact.

Both Giants new coordinators have great resumes as well. Don Martindale had success as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator and dealt with some tough situations including 6+ starter being out with injury last season. Mike Kafka was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in Kansas City last season. We know how good that Chiefs passing offense was for the two seasons he was there.

Why the Giants will go under their win total

Getting an entire new coaching staff always makes things a bit difficult in terms of learning new systems. While Martindale has experience as a coordinator, this will be Kafka’s first ever time being a coordinator. While it looks like he’ll be great as an offensive coordinator, sometimes things don't translate the best. Another big concern for the Giants is what they did in free agency. While Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano are both proven offensive lineman, they signed nobody defensively. With everything they lost, it’s difficult to see what their defensive will do losing many pieces in the secondary.

Prediction: Over 7 wins

I predict the Giants will win the NFC East this season. I love their coaching staff, especially Daboll and Kafka, and think their draft additions will be phenomenal. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s numbers should shoot up this year and both will improve with the new offensive minds on their staff. The Giants will have more than seven wins and could shock football fans the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.