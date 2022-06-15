Why the New Orleans Saints will and won’t go over 2022 win total

After losing their head coach and hitting in deep scary cap trouble, Saints fans became a little worried for the teams future. However, as free agency went on, the Saints made numerous moves which give them a legit shot at competing for the NFC South. They signed both Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu, giving them proven veterans at needed positions.

Let’s take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Saints can surpass their 2022 win total of 8.

2022 Saints schedule with odds

Saints schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 at Atlanta Falcons -4 2 Sep. 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4 3 Sep. 25 at Carolina Panthers -2 4 Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham) +1 5 Oct. 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks -6 6 Oct. 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals +1 7 Oct. 20 at Arizona Cardinals (TNF) +3 8 Oct. 30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders pk 9 Nov. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens (MNF) +1 10 Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 11 Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams +3 12 Nov. 27 at San Francisco 49ers +4 13 Dec. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) +6.5 14 BYE 15 Dec. 17 or 18 Atlanta Falcons -7 16 Dec. 24 at Cleveland Browns (Sat) 17 Jan. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles +3 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Carolina Panthers -4.5 . Implied record 5-10-1

Why the Saints will go over their win total

Like I noted above, adding Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu is going to be so important for this team. They’re also bringing back Jameis Winston, who was playing great before tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Winston is familiar with the offense and showed how well they could play before the injury. Drafting Chris Olave and signing Jarvis Landry gives them a strong wide receiver room on paper. Mathieu will fill Marcus Williams role at safety as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Under Dennis Allen, the Saints defense was phenomenal every year which could show how his team will be as the now head coach.

Why the Saints will go under their win total

In Dennis Allen’s career as a head coach, he is 8-28 and it resulted in him being fired by the Oakland Raiders just four games in to his third season. On the offensive side of the ball, how good will Jameis Winston be coming off the ACL injury? As a defensive mind, the Saints offense must improve especially with the new personnel they added. While Mathieu is a good veteran, Williams was much younger and fresher.

Prediction

With all the Saints additions, this is an improved New Orleans team from last season. Winston returning with Olave and Landry coming in at wide receiver, the offense will be a legitimate threat to opposing defenses. The Saints will have more than eight wins and make the playoffs. We know Tom Brady’s struggles against the Saints, so New Orleans could have a shot at winning the division.

