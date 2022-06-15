Why the Las Vegas Raiders will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Las Vegas Raiders had a 10-7 record in 2021 and finished in second place in the AFC West. Their season ended in the Wild Card round of the playoffs with a 26-19 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas made one of the biggest trades of the offseason when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams and signed him to a hefty five-year, $141.25 million extension. Adams reunites with his collegiate teammate Derek Carr and with the breakout of Hunter Renfrow, Carr all of a sudden finds himself surrounded by the most talented receivers of his eight-year career.

2022 Raiders schedule with odds

Raiders schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers +4 2 Sep. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals -2.5 3 Sep. 25 at Tennessee Titans +1 4 Oct. 2 vs. Denver Broncos pk 5 Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs (MNF) +6 6 BYE 7 Oct. 23 vs. Houston Texans -8 8 Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints pk 9 Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars -3 10 Nov. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts -2 11 Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos +3 12 Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks -2 13 Dec. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers pk 14 Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) +4 15 Dec. 18 New England Patriots (SNF) -3 16 Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat) -1.5 17 Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers -1.5 18 Jan. 7 or 8 Kansas City Chiefs +2 . Implied totals 8-6-2

Why the Raiders will go over their win total

The win total for Las Vegas has been set at 8.5 wins at DraftKings Sportsbook. We have watched Adams single-handedly control a receiving corps the last few years for the Green Bay Packers. Carr isn’t a top quarterback by any means, but Adams is going to give upside to whatever offense he is a part of. Between Renfrow, Waller and Adams, the Las Vegas offense has the chance to be one of the best in the NFL if they can stay healthy and mesh from the beginning.

Why the Raiders will go under their win total

The tough thing for the Raiders is that they have to play the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs twice a season. Las Vegas also saw the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos get better this offseason which is going to make this one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

Adams is absolutely a great wide receiver, but he can’t do everything and Carr is no Aaron Rodgers. If this isn’t a smooth transition and the Raiders can’t establish a consistent run game with Josh Jacobs, their offense will flounder. The Las Vegas defense likely won’t be great so if they dig too much of a hole every week, the offense may not always be able to dig itself out.

Prediction: Under 8.5 wins

When you look at the Raiders' schedule, they will obviously play six combined games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. These games are going to be shootouts and Las Vegas could find itself in any number of scenarios from 0-6 to 6-0. I think that a realistic divisional record will be 2-4 at best. Throw in other games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers and it could be a long year for the Raiders. I think they win fewer than nine games for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.