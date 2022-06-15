Why the Minnesota Vikings will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Minnesota Vikings' first season with the new 17-game season saw them finish at 8-9 and in second place of the NFC North. They last won the division in 2017 and have won at least 10 games in two of their last five seasons.

The 2022 NFL Draft went how Minnesota Vikings fans likely expected based on recent history. Minnesota used their first two draft selections to add even more depth to their secondary. Their only big free agent signing was signing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks. Other than those signings, the team will look very similar to a year ago.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Vikings can surpass their 2022 win total of nine.

2022 Vikings schedule with odds

Vikings schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 vs. Green Bay Packers +1.5 2 Sep. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles (MNF) +2.5 3 Sep. 25 vs. Detroit Lions -6.5 4 Oct. 2 vs. New Orleans Saints (Tottenham) -1 5 Oct. 9 vs. Chicago Bears -6 6 Oct. 16 at Miami Dolphins +3 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals -1 9 Nov. 6 at Washington Commanders pk 10 Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills +7.5 11 Nov. 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys pk 12 Nov. 24 vs. New England Patriots (Thanksgiving) -1.5 13 Dec. 4 vs. New York Jets -4.5 14 Dec. 11 at Detroit Lions -2 15 Dec. 17 or 18 vs. Indianapolis Colts pk 16 Dec. 24 vs. New York Giants (Sat) -5 17 Jan. 1 at Green Bay Packers +5.5 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Chicago Bears -1.5 . Implied record 8-5-3

Why the Vikings will go over their win total

An argument can be made that Minnesota is the most well-rounded team in the NFC North. The departure of wide receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay hurts their chances and the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are still young with their talent. The Vikings stayed stagnant for the most part, but they still have an offense with Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. While they didn’t take a huge step forward, neither did their divisional opponents. Minnesota could see double-digit wins this year.

Why the Vikings will go under their win total

With the lack of roster movement from last year to this one, it makes sense to take the under for a team that won eight games a year ago. They start with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. They could easily go into a game with the Detroit Lions 0-2 and a loss in Week 3 would derail their season early. Throw in tough later games against the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts you can see how they could fall short of their mark.

Prediction: Under 9 wins

I picked a push for the Dallas Cowboys and don’t want to take that way out. I think it is more likely that Minnesota comes away with another eight-win season rather than getting back to double-digits. They have six incredibly tough games outside of their division which doesn’t include games against the Packers or trap games against the Lions or Bears. If they drop a game or two they shouldn’t, there is no way that they get to 10 wins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.