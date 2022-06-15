Why the Los Angeles Rams will and won’t go over 2022 win total

Not much to be said about the Los Angeles Rams 2021 season besides a little thing called the Lombardi. The Super Bowl champions are heading into the 2022 season with one of the toughest schedules in the league. They haven’t taken the foot off the gas as they’ve resigned Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to monster deals.

Right now, they are the fifth favorite to win the Super Bowl with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sports Book and their win total is set at 10.5. A tough schedule and a Super Bowl hangover, can this team get it done?

2022 Rams schedule with odds

Rams schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 8 vs. Buffalo Bills (TNF) -1 2 Sep. 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons -13 3 Sep. 25 at Arizona Cardinals -2 4 Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers (MNF) -1 5 Oct. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys -4.5 6 Oct. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers -9 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers -4.5 9 Nov. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1.5 10 Nov. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals -6 11 Nov. 20 at New Orleans Saints -3 12 Nov. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 13 Dec. 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks -9.5 14 Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders (TNF) -4 15 Dec. 19 at Green Bay Packers (MNF) pk 16 Dec. 25 vs. Denver Broncos -3.5 17 Jan. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) +1.5 18 Jan. 7/8 at Seattle Seahawks -5.5 . Implied record 13-3-1

Why the Rams will go over their win total

The Rams have won at least 11 games in three of their last five seasons, and nine and ten wins in the other two seasons under Sean McVay. Including the postseason, the Rams won nine of their last ten games. That one loss came against the division rival San Francisco in overtime to cap off the regular season. The Rams resigned their superstars, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. They’ve picked up wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Two of the Ram’s nine road games come against the Falcons and Panthers, giving the Rams some breathing room on the road. They also face the rebuilding Seahawks twice this season.

Why the Rams will go under their win total

Strength of schedule. The Rams are a good football team, but they have very few “breaks” in this schedule. They open up against the current favorites to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo Bills. Face their biggest rivals in prime time in San Francisco. Back-to-back road games in New Orleans and Kansas City. Finally, Green Bay in December in prime time.

This team is a great team and should play good football, but they’ll have to overcome some great opponents to get to 11 wins this upcoming season.

Prediction: Over 10.5 wins

Despite the strength of the schedule, this team can absolutely get to 11 wins. I have them finishing off the year 12-5. The Super Bowl champions don’t seem to be going anywhere as it stands right now. They’ll show up in the big moments and take advantage of the weak spots in their schedule.

