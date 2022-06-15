Why the Jacksonville Jaguars will and won’t go over 2022 win total

After a debacle of a season last year, the Jaguars are ready to move on to a new season. The Jaguars finished off the year 3-14 and last in the AFC South. They’ve hired Doug Peterson and added some additional offensive weapons for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Their win total is set at six games heading into the season, let’s take a look at their schedule and see if they can get it done.

2022 Jaguars schedule with odds

Jaguars schedule/odds WEEK DATE Opponent Spread WEEK DATE Opponent Spread 1 Sep. 11 at Washington Commanders +4 2 Sep. 18 Indianapolis Colts +4.5 3 Sep. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers +10 4 Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Eagles +6.5 5 Oct. 9 Houston Texans -3.5 6 Oct. 16 at Indianapolis Colts +7 7 Oct. 23 New York Giants -1.5 8 Oct. 30 vs Denver Broncos (Wembley) +6.5 9 Nov. 6 Las Vegas Raiders +3 10 Nov. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs +10 12 Nov. 27 Baltimore Ravens +4 13 Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions +2 14 Dec. 11 at Tennessee Titans +6.5 15 Dec. 18 Dallas Cowboys +3.5 16 Dec. 22 at New York Jets (Thu) +2.5 17 Jan. 1 at Houston Texans pk 18 Jan. 7/8 Tennessee Titans +3 . Implied record 2-14-1

Why the Jaguars will go over their win total

The Jaguars added some new offensive weapons and new coaching staff to get this team turned around. New coaches will mean new game plans for this team headed into the 2022 season, which should bode well for Lawrence and this whole offense. If this offense can get rolling and put up points they have a shot at competing against some of these teams on the schedule.

The Jaguars also made some big improvements on the defensive side of the ball which was a must this off-season. This defense allow just under 27 points per game last year. This must change if they have a shot of winning some of these games.

Why the Jaguars will go under their win total

This team has to start from scratch for the second time in two years. Not the best situation for their young quarterback or this whole roster. They don’t have easy matchups for a turnaround year, especially in the middle of the season. It’s likely this defense struggles against these powerhouse offenses and the offense isn’t strong enough to keep up.

Prediction: Under 6

This one was tough as I predict they win exactly six games this upcoming season. Even with a new staff, I can’t trust this team completely to bet the over on this one. Peterson will be a better fit for Lawrence and this team will be better than 2021 but don’t think we see that much improvement from this squad.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.