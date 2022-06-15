Why the Miami Dolphins will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Miami Dolphins started off the 2021 season 1-7 but managed to finish the season 9-8 winning eight of their last nine games. They’ve had a productive off-season including hiring new head coach, Mike McDaniel, signing tackle Terron Armstead and trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Draftkings Sportsbook currently has the win total set at nine for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2022 season. Did they do enough this off-season to get it done?

2022 Dolphins schedule with odds

Dolphins schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 vs. New England Patriots -3 2 Sep. 18 at Baltimore Ravens +4 3 Sep. 25 vs. Buffalo Bills +3.5 4 Sep. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals (TNF) +4 5 Oct. 9 at New York Jets -2.5 6 Oct. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings -3 7 Oct. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF) -4.5 8 Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions -3 9 Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears -3 10 Nov. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns 11 BYE 12 Nov. 27 vs. Houston Texans -7 13 Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers +3.5 14 Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Buffalo Bills +6 16 Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers +1 17 Jan. 1 at New England Patriots +1.5 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. New York Jets -5.5 . Implied record 8-8

Why the Dolphins will go over their win total

The biggest positive of the Dolphins 2022 schedule is October and November. They have eight winnable games including and a bye week. They have three roads during this stretch against the New York Jets, Detriot Lions, and Chicago Bears. They face two AFC North opponents at home, the Cleveland Browns who may not have their starting quarterback, and the Pittsburgh Steelers who are currently in search of their new starting quarterback. They also face the Houston Texans at home during this time.

Why the Dolphins will go under their win total

Why will the Dolphins go under their win total? The rest of the season that we already talked about... September, December, and January. Their home opponents during those months are the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. They start off the season facing the Patriots, Ravens, Bills, and Bengals all in a row. They have a very tough three-game road stretch toward the end of the season facing the 49ers, Chargers and Bills.

Prediction Under 9 wins

The Dolphins have no doubt improved this off-season and the hope is Mike McDaniel will be able to make this a consistent, high-scoring offense that can compete in today’s league. That being said, you have to expect some time for adjustments to the new coaching staff taking over a new team. This is a tough schedule, especially late in the season when most of their opponents will be fighting for a playoff spot. I don’t see the Dolphins getting to double digits wins this season.

