Why the Philadelphia Eagles will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Philadelphia Eagles ended the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and finished in second place in the NFC East. Philadelphia secured a Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eventually going on to lose 31-15.

The Eagles subsequently made moves in the offseason to capitalize on their Wild Card berth, most notably trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown on night one of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown joins new additions such as receiver Zach Pascal and linebackers Haason Reddick and Kyzir White in an offseason meant to surround Jalen Hurts with new weapons.

2022 Eagles schedule with odds

Eagles schedule/odds WEEK DATE Opponent Odds WEEK DATE Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 at Detroit Lions -4 2 Sep. 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF) -2.5 3 Sep. 25 at Washington Commanders pk 4 Oct. 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 5 Oct. 9 at Arizona Cardinals +2 6 Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF) pk 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 9 Nov. 3 at Houston Texans (TNF) -5.5 10 Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF) -3.5 11 Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts +3 12 Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) pk 13 Dec. 4 vs. Tennessee Titans -2 14 Dec. 11 at New York Giants -1.5 15 Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears -3 16 Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Sat) +3.5 17 Jan. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints -3 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. New York Giants -5 . Implied record 11-3-3

Why the Eagles will go over their win total

The win total for Philadelphia is set at 9.5 wins per DraftKings Sportsbook. After struggling out of the gate a season ago the Eagles ended the season strong and Hurts showed flashes that he may be the long-term answer at quarterback. The Eagles clearly believe that this season will provide clarity on the matter after they traded for Brown, who vaults into top option of Philadelphia’s passing attack. Alongside the addition of Pascal and after re-fortifying the defense with Reddick and White, the Eagles can very well take a leap in 2022.

Why the Eagles will go under their win total

Any and all success this season hinges on Hurts’ performance and whether the third-year quarterback will take another leap in 2022. Hurts improved his completion percentage from 52 percent to 61.3 percent last season, and his quarterback rating jumped from 77.6 to 87.2 last year. But success for the Eagles means consistent play right out the gate. There are also a few pick’em games with the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and Dallas Cowboys that could make or break a playoff run.

Prediction: 10-7

I like what I saw from Hurts and the Eagles as they closed out the 2021 season, and their aggressiveness in free agency and their trade for Brown illustrates that the organization has its sights set on success in 2022. The Eagles have the second-easiest schedule for 2022 and should be able to capitalize on a few of those pick ‘em matchups to propel them towards another postseason push.

