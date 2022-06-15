Why the Los Angeles Chargers will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2021 season in third place of the AFC West with a 9-8 record. They missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but they have added two wins to the win column in each of the last three seasons.

In the offseason, the Chargers decided to bolster their already solid defensive line by acquiring Khalil Mack via trade. He still has three years on his deal and won’t be a free agent until 2025. Through the 2022 NFL Draft, they bolstered their running back depth by selecting Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round. Other offseason moves saw wide receiver Mike Williams inking a three-year deal and the Chargers signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract.

2022 Chargers schedule with odds

Chargers schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Spread Week Date Opponent Spread 1 Sep. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders -4 2 Sep. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) +3 3 Sep. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -10 4 Oct. 2 at Houston Texans -8 5 Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns 6 Oct. 17 vs. Denver Broncos (MNF) -3 7 Oct. 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks -8.5 8 BYE 9 Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons -6.5 10 Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF) pk 11 Nov. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 12 Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals -1.5 13 Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders pk 14 Dec. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins -5.5 15 Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans -5 16 Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) -1 17 Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (SNF) -1.5 18 Jan. 7/8 at Denver Broncos pk . Implied record 13-1-3

Why the Chargers will go over their win total

The Chargers' offense is young and hungry. Between Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Williams and Justin Herbert, this is an offense that will score points. Los Angeles’ win total is installed at 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s a high total for a franchise that has won 10 games only once in the last 12 seasons. If they can pick up some divisional wins, their defense will carry them to other victories and they are a popular candidate to surprise people this year.

Why the Chargers will go under their win total

The odds are stacked against you when you have Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams and Russell Wilson in your division. Everyone in the division, arguably other than Kansas City, took steps forward this year and the AFC West is going to be must-watch football. Los Angeles needs another pass-catcher to be a reliable outlet for Herbert between a tight end or third receiver. If their defense doesn’t perform to their abilities it is going to be a rough season for them.

Prediction: Over 10 wins

The Chargers have added two wins to their total each of the last three seasons. Justin Herbert continues to improve and they made strides to improve their defense. The AFC West is likely going to be the toughest division in the entire NFL. Even so, you can make a case that Los Angeles has the best all-around team in the division and they will finish with 11 wins.

