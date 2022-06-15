Why the Indianapolis Colts will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Colts finished the 2021 season 9-8 and parted ways with quarterback Carson Wentz after just one year this offseason. They traded with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire quarterback Matt Ryan and hope for a better 2022 and a trip to the postseason.

They’ll have to get to ten wins to hit the over on their projected 9.5 wins heading into the 2022 season. Let’s take a look at their schedule to see if that’s doable.

2022 Indianapolis schedule with odds

Colts schedule/odds WEEK DATE Opponent Spread WEEK DATE Opponent Spread 1 Sep. 11 at Houston Texans -7.5 2 Sep. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars -4.5 3 Sep. 25 Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 4 Oct. 2 Tennessee Titans -3 5 Oct. 6 at Denver Broncos (Thu) +3 6 Oct. 16 Jacksonville Jaguars -7 7 Oct. 23 at Tennessee Titans pk 8 Oct. 30 Washington Commanders -5 9 Nov. 6 at New England Patriots pk 10 Nov. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders +2 11 Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles -3 12 Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon) -4.5 13 Dec. 4 at Dallas Cowboys +2.5 14 BYE 15 Dec. 17/18 at Minnesota Vikings pk 16 Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) +1 17 Jan. 1 at New York Giants -3 18 Jan. 7/8 Houston Texans -10 . Implied record 9-5-3

Why the Colts will go over their win total

The Colts will start off the 2022 season with two divisional, away games. Luckily for them, it’s the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars' two winnable games for this Colts squad. They have some tough matchups ahead of them but Matt Ryan and the other talent on this roster can keep the Colts competitive with a good to make it to the postseason this year.

Why the Colts will go under their win total

Indianapolis hopes veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will be a quick click into this offense and they can start rolling from the start. If this offense takes a little bit of time to get going this team could be 0-2 or 1-1 heading into a very difficult five-week stretch of games. It’s pivotal this team takes advantage of the easier games on their schedule if they want a chance to hit the over.

Prediction Over 9.5

The Colts have upgraded at the most important position on the field and made some additional upgrades on the roster. They have a real shot to win their division this year and the schedule is in their favor. I think this team is looking at 10-11 wins this year as it stands today.

