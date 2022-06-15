Why the Houston Texans will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Texans finished off their 2021 season 4-13 and third in the AFC South. Aside from the Deshaun Watson trade, it has been a relatively quiet off-season, Houston hopes their nine draft picks and Davis Mills can help this team win some games. Head Coach Lovie Smith takes over this Texans team at the beginning of a rebuild and it seems like Houston will have another tough season. Can they win more than 4.5 games?

2022 Texans schedule with odds

Texans schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Spread Week Date Opponent Spread 1 Sep. 11 Indianapolis Colts +7.5 2 Sep. 18 at Denver Broncos +10.5 3 Sep. 25 at Chicago Bears +3 4 Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers +8 5 Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 6 BYE 7 Oct. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders +8 8 Oct. 30 Tennessee Titans +5.5 9 Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (TNF) +5.5 10 Nov. 13 at New York Giants +3 11 Nov. 20 Washington Commanders +3 12 Nov. 27 at Miami Dolphins +7 13 Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns 14 Dec. 11 at Dallas Cowboys +8 15 Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs +10 16 Dec. 24 at Tennessee Titans (Sat) +8 17 Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars pk 18 Jan. 7/8 at Indianapolis Colts +10 . Implied record 0-15-1

Why the Texans will go over their win total

The Texans have a chance to start out strong in 2022. They face the Indianapolis Colts in Houston to start off the season and could sneak a win as new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan adjust to his new offense. They also face Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars in the first five weeks could give them another two wins early in the season. The Texans will need to take advantage of the start of the season and sneak a couple of wins the rest of the way at least five wins.

Why the Texans will go under their win total

Houston is expected to be one of if not the worst team this upcoming season. They have the lowest projected win total at 4.5 and don’t have an easy schedule ahead of them. They face one of the best divisions in football, AFC West, and everyone in their own division seems to have improved aside from Houston. This rebuilding team has a significant mountain to climb to get to five wins.

Prediction Under 4.5 wins

I’m surprised at myself for taking this under when first saw the 4.5 but I struggle to look at the Texan's schedule and see five or more wins. The Texans hope a new coach and some new rookies will start to turn things around for this franchise that has won just four games in the last two seasons. I don’t think 2022 will be their year just yet, and sticking with my gut and taking the under.

