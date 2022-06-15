Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost entered a new era at quarterback when veteran Tom Brady announced his retirement. It didn’t last that long as Brady couldn’t stay away from the field and un-retired. The team had a 13-4 record in 2021 but lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the future Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Brady’s reversal on retirement helped put a band-aid on their quarterback situation. They still don’t have any long-term solutions but Brady gives them one of the best in the league for as long as he wants to play. They didn’t draft any big-name players in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they did select Arizona State RB Rachaad White to replace Ronald Jones who left in free agency. Tampa Bay signed wide receiver Russell Gage in free agency and re-signed running back Leonard Fournette.

2022 Buccaneers schedule with odds

Buccaneers schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 at Dallas Cowboys (SNF) -2.5 2 Sep. 18 at New Orleans Saints -4 3 Sep. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers -3.5 4 Oct. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 5 Oct. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons -10.5 6 Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5 7 Oct. 23 at Carolina Panthers -7 8 Oct. 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens (TNF) -3.5 9 Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams -1.5 10 Nov. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Munich) -9.5 11 BYE 12 Nov. 27 at Cleveland Browns 13 Dec. 5 vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF) -6.5 14 Dec. 11 at San Francisco 49ers pk 15 Dec. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3 16 Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals -2.5 17 Jan. 1 vs. Carolina Panthers -9 18 Jan. 7/8 at Atlanta Falcons -7.5 . Implied record 15-1

Why the Buccaneers will go over their win total

Tampa Bay lost Ronald Jones, but still has Brady, Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Gage. Tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t decided whether or not he will come back for the season. Even if he doesn’t, the Buccaneers' offense will likely still be one of the best in the league and their defense is still going to be outstanding with their firepower.

Why the Buccaneers will go under their win total

With games against the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, San Franciso 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, this is going to be a tough season for Tampa Bay. Brady is back, but the question of how much he has left has never been higher. He retired for a reason and if he takes a step back, the Bucs could be in for their worst season since before he showed up in town.

Prediction: Under 11.5 wins

The Bucs are going to have a tough time winning at least 12 games this year. Sure, you can never count out Brady, but have you seen their schedule? They are worried about the division because the Panthers, Saints and Falcons shouldn’t put up much of a fight this year. With games against the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Rams, 49ers and Bengals.

