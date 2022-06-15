Why the Tennessee Titans will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Tennessee Titans went 12-5 last season and won the AFC South for the second year in a row. Their season ended when they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs.

Tennessee had a surprising 2022 NFL Draft. They traded away star wide receiver AJ Brown and used the main draft capital to select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick. They didn’t re-sign former wide receiver Julio Jones so they look like they are going to rely even more on running back Derrick Henry. Other notable additions include tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Robert Woods who they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams.

2022 Titans schedule with odds

Titans schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 New York Giants -6.5 2 Sep. 19 at Buffalo Bills (Mon) +7 3 Sep. 25 Las Vegas Raiders -1 4 Oct. 2 at Indianapolis Colts +3 5 Oct. 9 at Washington Commanders pk 6 BYE 7 Oct. 23 Indianapolis Colts pk 8 Oct. 30 at Houston Texans -5.5 9 Nov. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs +6 10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos pk 11 Nov. 17 at Green Bay Packers (TNF) +4.5 12 Nov. 27 Cincinnati Bengals pk 13 Dec. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles +2 14 Dec. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 15 Dec. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers +5 16 Dec. 24 Houston Texans (Sat) -8 17 Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys (TNF) -1.5 18 Jan. 7/8 at Jacksonville Jaguars -3 . Implied record 7-6-4

Why the Titans will go over their win total

The Titans’ win total is set at nine wins at DraftKings Sportsbook. They will get a great test to see what their season outlook should be in the first seven weeks of the season. They open the season with the New York Giants and play the Indianapolis Colts twice in that span. Tennessee also has to play the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. They certainly have a tough schedule, but if they can pick up big wins against the Colts and survive against teams like the Bills, Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, they will win over nine games.

Why the Titans will go under their win total

Looking at the opponents the Titans have to face, this won’t be an easy season. This is a brutal time to have to play the entire AFC West. Tennessee also has to play the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. They are going to have to really show up for these games and just have a tough slate for the 2022 season.

Prediction: Over 9 wins

Tennessee has won at least nine games in each of the last six seasons including at least 11 wins in each of the last two years. Their division is still one of the easier ones with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts are still going to be a tough team to beat, but the Titans' defense should be one of the best in the league. It is hard to count out a team with Derrick Henry in the backfield and so I think the Titans finish with at least 10 wins.

