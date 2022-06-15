Why the Washington Commanders will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Washington Commanders had a 7-10 record in 2021 and finished in third place in the NFC East. They missed out on the playoffs after making it a season prior. The NFC East got better in the offseason and the Commanders have a new brand and a new man under center with Carson Wentz.

Along with bringing in Wentz, the Commanders made a splash in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the 16th overall pick in the draft, they selected Penn State WR Jahan Dotson and in the third round drafted Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. This added depth to a team that desperately needed it after the Philadelphia Eagles took their step forward for their offense. They also added some veteran free agents to bolster their offensive line in Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner.

2022 Commanders schedule with odds

Commanders schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars -4 2 Sep. 18 at Detroit Lions -1.5 3 Sep. 25 Philadelphia Eagles pk 4 Oct. 2 at Dallas Cowboys +6 5 Oct. 9 Tennessee Titans pk 6 Oct. 13 at Chicago Bears (Thu) -1.5 7 Oct. 23 Green Bay Packers +3.5 8 Oct. 30 at Indianapolis Colts +5 9 Nov. 6 Minnesota Vikings pk 10 Nov. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) +3.5 11 Nov. 20 at Houston Texans -3 12 Nov. 27 Atlanta Falcons -5 13 Dec. 4 at New York Giants pk 14 BYE 15 Dec. 17 or 18 New York Giants -3.5 16 Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers (Sat) +6 17 Jan. 1 Cleveland Browns 18 Jan. 7 or 8 Dallas Cowboys +1 . Implied record 6-6-4

Why the Commanders will go over their win total

The Commanders were hoping that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be able to ignite their offense last year, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game. Now, Wentz will be at the helm with Terry McLaurin and Dotson ready to roll as his primary targets. Washington’s biggest problem will be staying healthy on both sides of the ball. If they are able to do that, they should win at least nine games this season.

Why the Commanders will go under their win total

Washington has had to deal with the Dallas Cowboys in their division and that is always a tough test. Now, the Eagles have one of the top dynamic duo receivers after acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft. This will be four games that are going to be very tough for the Commanders to win. Throw in games against the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers and it could be a rough year for Washington.

Prediction: Over 8 wins

Washington was able to win seven games with Taylor Heinicke as their quarterback a year ago. Carson Wentz isn’t the best in the league, but he is certainly better than Heinicke. The Commanders also shored up their running back depth and brought in another wide receiver to give Wentz more options. The NFC East is certainly going to be tougher this year, but Washington should still win at least nine games.

