Why the Seattle Seahawks will and won’t go over 2022 win total

The Seattle Seahawks got a glimpse of what their team looked like with Russell Wilson not under center and they finished 7-10 and in last place of the NFC West. They must have liked how it looked because they traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a trade package that included quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, and draft picks.

Seattle decided not to address quarterback through free agency, another trade or the 2022 NFL Draft. At the time of this writing, they are gearing up to go into the 2022 season with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as the top quarterbacks on their depth chart. The Seahawks claim to be avoiding a rebuild, but it looks like they are headed right for one.

2022 Seahawks schedule with odds

Seahawks schedule/odds Week Date Opponent Odds Week Date Opponent Odds 1 Sep. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (MNF) +4 2 Sep. 18 at San Francisco 49ers +8 3 Sep. 25 vs. Atlanta Falcons -3.5 4 Oct. 2 at Detroit Lions +1 5 Oct. 9 at New Orleans Saints +6 6 Oct. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals +2.5 7 Oct. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers +8.5 8 Oct. 30 vs. New York Giants -2.5 9 Nov. 6 at Arizona Cardinals +6.5 10 Nov. 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich) +9.5 11 BYE 12 Nov. 27 vs. Las Vegas Raiders +2 13 Dec. 4 at Los Angeles Rams +9.5 14 Dec. 11 vs. Carolina Panthers -2.5 15 Dec. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF) +3 16 Dec. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs (Sat) +10.5 17 Jan. 1 vs. New York Jets -1.5 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams +5.5 . Implied record 4-13

Why the Seahawks will go over their win total

The only reason Seattle will win at least six games would be because it is such a low win total. They play the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets. If they win all of them that is five wins and they would need to find another win against a tough opponent to try and get to six. If they win all five of those games, they may be able to luck their way into a sixth for a 6-11 record, but a win on the over of this bet.

Why the Seahawks will go under their win total

It won’t take long for Wilson to have his revenge game against Seattle as the Seahawks will take on the Broncos in Week 1. The schedule doesn’t get much easier with six combined games against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Throw in games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs and it is hard to confidently find six wins in their schedule.

Prediction: Under 5.5 wins

The NFC West was one of the toughest divisions in football last year and it looks like they will again. Geno Smith had to play in four games last season and the Seahawks only won the final game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That isn’t much to hang your hat on and even the presence of Metcalf and Lockett won’t be able to keep this team competitive.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.