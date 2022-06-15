Why is it called the Conn Smythe trophy?

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The trophy, which was named for former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Conn Smythe, has been awarded every year since the 1964-65 season, except for 2005 when the NHL season was canceled because of a lockout. Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy in the only player to have won the trophy three times (1993, 1996 and 2001). Those that have won it twice include Hall of Famers Bobby Orr (Boston Bruins), Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers).

Because the trophy encompasses the entire postseason there have been two players that won it despite their teams not winning the Stanley Cup. Philadelphia Flyers forward Reggie Leach won it in 1976 despite the Flyers losing to the Montreal Canadiens in the final and Anaheim Ducks goalie Jean-Sebastien-Giguere won it in 2003 even though the Ducks lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won the trophy in 2021. He is betting at +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook this year. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is the betting favorite at +180. Avalanche forwards Nathan MacKinnon (+210) and Mikko Rantanen (+1500) are also on the board. Lightning forwards Nikita Kucherov (+400) and Steven Stamkos (+1500) will also be popular bets.

The Colorado Avlanache and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet in the Stanley Cup Finals with Game 1 on Wednesday, June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver.