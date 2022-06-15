Who won the Conn Smythe trophy last season?

The Conn Smythe trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It has been awarded every year since the 1964-65 season with the exception of the 2004-05 season, which was canceled because of a lockout. The trophy is named after former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Conn Smythe.

49 players have been awarded the Conn Smythe trophy. Hall of Famer goalie Patrick Roy is the only player to win it three times (1986, 1996, 2001). The most recent winner is Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who went 16-7 with a .937 save percentage, 1.90 goals-against-average and five shutouts to lead the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup.

Vasilevskiy is betting at +400 to become the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at least twice as the Lightning are in the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is the betting favorite to win the trophy at +180.

