How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the June 15th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

We sit just 11 days away from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago and the company is upping the promotion for the joint event with New Japan Pro Wrestling. We’ll get more build on tonight’s show along with a ladder match.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 15th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

More matches will surely be added to the Forbidden Door card tonight. It was made official last week that Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. Zack Sabre Jr. challenged Bryan Danielson during NJPW Dominion this past weekend while Jay White cut a promo on AEW following his victory over Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Last week, the company announced the creation of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and Fatal Four-Way match to crown the inaugural champion at Forbidden Door. Pac claimed one of the spots by defeating Buddy Matthews last week and tonight, another spot will be claimed when Ethan Page takes on Miro.

Long reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express were set to put their tag belts on the line in a ladder match against the Young Bucks and Hardy Boyz. With news breaking on Monday about Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest, however, one would assume the match will be altered or scrapped altogether. We’ll see what comes out of it.