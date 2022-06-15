How to watch Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Avalanche are favored in Game 1 and in the series over the Lightning, who are seeking their third straight championship.

The Avalanche enter this series looking for their first Cup Final win since 2001. Colorado won’t have C Nazem Kadri, but goaltender Darcy Kuemper has said multiple times to reporters that he’s 100% healthy and ready to go for the series. Cale Makar enters as the favorite to win the Conn Smythe trophy at +180. Nathan MacKinnon is right behind him at +200 and leads the Avs in goals this postseason with 11.

The Lightning could have C Brayden Point back in the lineup for Game 1. He’s got a chance to play on Wednesday night after missing all of the past two rounds. If Point returns, that would be a huge boost for Tampa Bay at both ends of the ice. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov have the fast-track to Conn Smythe if the Bolts win again. Each is +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Avalanche live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 15

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN+

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via ABC, WatchESPN or using the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ABC or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.