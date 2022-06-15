Picks, predictions for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will play Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Wednesday, June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The games will be televised on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

Tampa Bay advanced to the final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final in six games. Colorado advanced to the final, its first since 2001, after a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Lightning vs. Avalanche predictions, Game 1 (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Puck line: Lightning +1.5 (-190); Avalanche -1.5 (+160)

Goal total: Over 6 (-120); Under 6 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Lightning +135; Avalanche (-155)

Over/Under pick: Under 6 (+100)

Moneyline/Puck line pick: Avalanche (-155)

More times than not the first game of the Cup Final is going to be a feeling-out process with the first period or two being used to figure out matchups on both sides. Colorado has the edge on offense, but the Avalanche are facing an elite goaltender for the first time in the playoffs — Andrei Vasilevskiy, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season. I expect some segments of up-and-down hockey with both teams exchanging scoring chances. But both teams will come out and play a little conservative, try to avoid getting the first penalty and play more of a dump and chase game. That’s why I think the total will be under and the Avalanche will earn a 3-2 win.

