Player prop bets to consider for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will play Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Wednesday, June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tampa Bay is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Colorado is playing in its first final since 2001. The Avalanche are a -175 favorite to win the Cup. The Lightning are betting at +150.

All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 1: Player props

Cale Makar over 0.5 power-play points (+155)

Makar leads all scorers coming into the Cup Final with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists), He’s the quarterback of the Avalanche’s power play — the most potent power play in the playoffs. The Lightning are good on the penalty kill and will get better on the kill as the series goes on, but they can be scored on in power play situations. The Rangers scored five goals in the final four games of the Eastern Conference Final, but four of them came on the power play. If Colorado is going to score on the power play in Game 1 it will be with Makar making the play from the point.

Ondrej Palat over 0.5 assists (+165)

Palat comes into the Cup Final on a four-game point streak and has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) for the playoffs. He has taken on a role of clutch performer in recent games and scored the game-winning goals in Game 3 and Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Lightning have life! ⚡️



Ondrej Palat scores the game winner with 41.6 seconds left in regulation Tampa Bay beats the Rangers 3-2 and New York now leads the East Final 2-1. #NHL #StanleyCup #GoBolts #NoQuitInNY pic.twitter.com/2TYkYdqCb8 — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) June 5, 2022

Palat deserves more attention from opposing defenses, but on a line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov it’s a situation of pick your poison. Most teams choose to go after Stamkos and Kucherov and that leaves Palat in a good situation to handle the puck, find the open guy and extend his point streak to five games.

Darcy Kuemper over 28.5 saves (-105)

The Lightning averaged a shade under 35 shots on goal in the final four games of the Eastern Conference Final. Kuemper has not played since Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. The Lightning don’t want to get into an up-and-down game with the Avalanche, but they realize they do have to test Kuemper early and get a lot of shots on his pads to make him uncomfortable. I think Kuemper will play well, but he’ll be under fire at times.

