 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time does Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 1 in Stanley Cup Final start?

We go over when the game will start with more basic info to get you ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche.

By Benjamin Zweiman
/ new
Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the first game in their title defense in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on ESPN+. Game 1 is on Wednesday, June 15, with the series expected to run through most of the end of the month.

The Avalanche are favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook at -175. Colorado swept both the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers during their run to their first Cup Final since 2001. The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers in the second round, but had a tougher time throughout their run to a third straight Final.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 1

Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN app
Favorite: Avalanche -155

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.

More From DraftKings Nation