What time does Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 1 in Stanley Cup Final start?

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the first game in their title defense in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on ESPN+. Game 1 is on Wednesday, June 15, with the series expected to run through most of the end of the month.

The Avalanche are favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook at -175. Colorado swept both the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers during their run to their first Cup Final since 2001. The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers in the second round, but had a tougher time throughout their run to a third straight Final.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 1

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN app

Favorite: Avalanche -155

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.