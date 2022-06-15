Which team is favored to win 2022 WNBA Championship with a quarter of the season in the books?

Although we are only about two months away from the end of the 2022 WNBA regular season, we still have just under 65% of the season left to play. The majority of teams have played at least 13 games so far with 23 to go. The regular season will end on August 14th and the postseason will begin on August 17th. Regardless of the conference, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage will move onto the postseason. There is still a lot of basketball left to be played at this point and we could see a lot of movement in the standings, especially for the bottom seeds.

Below we will look at a couple of favorites to win the 2022 WNBA championship and our favorite sleeper pick, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites to win

Las Vegas Aces (+125)

The Las Vegas Aces (11-2) are the current number one seed in the WNBA standings and with how they’ve been playing the obvious favorites to bring home the championship. Early 2022 MVP favorite, A’ja Wilson is coming off a season-high 35 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces have three likely All-Stars on their starting roster with Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. The lack of bench impact on this team is a little bit concerning but when they are playing as they have been it is hard to see any team stopping them.

Connecticut Sun (+350)

Second in the current WNBA standings and the second favorite to win the championship, the Connecticut Sun. They start this week sitting at 10-4 on the year, coming off a 1-1 week, previously on a four-game winning streak before falling to the Chicago Sky at home. Jonquel Jones, the reigning 2021 MVP, is having another All-Star year averaging 15 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game. DeWanna Bonner is also having a fantastic offensive year averaging 15.3 PPG. The Sun have four players averaging double-digit points per game. The team is averaging just under 88 points per game and only have had just one loss when they score over 80. When this offense is rolling, they could beat anyone.

Sleeper pick: Seattle Storm (+600)

I’m not sure if we can call a team with Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, and Sue Bird a sleeper team, but I'm going to anyway. They started off the season 1-3 but are currently sitting at 8-5 and fourth in the league standings. Stewart is leading the team in points (21.7) and rebounds per game (7.5). They’re currently on a three-game winning streak with games at Minnesota, Connecticut, and New York ahead of them. Expect this team to make it to the postseason and play with a little extra heart in Sue Bird’s last season.

