What hole changes will we see at the Country Club at Brookline ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open?

There are plenty of timeless moments from the Ryder Cup, but perhaps one stands above them all. “The Comeback” at Brookline in 1999.

It started the night before with Team USA’s captain Ben Crenshaw, whose team was trailing 10–6 heading into the final round of Sunday Singles. His press conference became a premonition that will live forever.

But when the U.S. Open returns Brookline for the first time since that incredible day, the course the Americans played that day in those abominable polo shirts won’t look anything like the one from 23 years ago. In fact they’ll even be playing holes from a third group of nine holes, as the routing of holes was changed only for this tournament.

TCC hasn’t played host to a major since the 1988 U.S. Open, where Curtis Strange held off Nick Faldo in a playoff for the first of his back-to-back victories. But that course won’t be the same as the one we see this year.

Here’s all the updates and holes for The Country Club at Brookline 2022 U.S. Open, which will play as a Par 70 from 7,204 yards.

The Country Club has both an 18-hole main course and a 9-hole Primrose course, but beginning with the 1957 U.S. Amateur they were combined in terms of routing The front nine was all on the Main Course, going 10, 9, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12.

But the back nine holes in order: Main 13, Primrose 1-2 (combined), 8, 9, Main 14, 15, 16, 17, 18.

TCC has since hosted the 1963 U.S. Open, 1968 U.S. Junior Amateur, 1973 Walker Cup, 1982 U.S. Amateur, 1988 U.S. Open, 1999 Ryder Cup and 2013 U.S. Amateur, all using an even more adjusted route across the 27 tees as well.

But the 2022 U.S. Open plays a circuit yet to be seen in national championship play.

2022 U.S. Open Course Route

Hole No. 1: Main 1, Par 4, 488 yards

Hole No. 2: Main 2, Par 3, 215 yards

Hole No. 3: Main 3, Par 4, 499 yards

Hole No. 4: Main 5, Par 4, 493 yards

Hole No. 5: Main 6, Par 4 310 yards

Hole No. 6: Main 7, Par 3, 192 yards

Hole No. 7: Main 8, Par 4, 375 yards

Hole No. 8: Main 14, Par 5, 557 yards

Hole No. 9: Primrose 9, Par 4, 427 yards

Hole No. 10: Main 11, Par 4, 499 yards

Hole No. 11: Main 12, Par 3, 131 yards

Hole No. 12: Main 13, Par 4, 473 yards

Hole No. 13: Primrose 1-2 (combined), Par 4, 450 yards

Hole No. 14: Primrose 8, Par 5, 619 yards

Hole No. 15: Main 15, Par 4, 510 yards

Hole No. 16: Main 16, Par 3, 202 yards

Hole No. 17: Main 17, Par 4, 373 yards

Hole No. 18: Main 18, Par 4, 451 yards

If you’re looking for a nice hole-by-hole description of this year’s layout, the AP has a great one here. And if you want to see drone footage of each hole, check out this video below from Golf Digest.