History of winners at the U.S. Open golf tournament

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts with the first round starting on Thursday, June 16th. This is the third of the four major golf championships of the year and the USGA typically strives to pick courses that put an emphasis on accurate driving. Unlike The Masters, the U.S. Open rotates between courses across the country, and this tournament will be held at The Country Club for the first time since 1988.

The 2022 U.S. Open will run from Thursday, June 16th to Sunday, June 19th. In the last three years, the U.S. Open has been held at The South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, the West Course at Winged Foot outside New York City, and the Pebble Beach Golf Links on the Monterey Peninsula.

The Country Club has already hosted the U.S. Open in 1913, 1963 and 1988. With this year included, The Country Club will tie for hosting the most U.S. Opens with the Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, Massachusetts who hosted the tournament in 1898, 1901, 1905 and 1908. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open as the first one was held in 1895. Horace Rawlins from the Isle of Wight won the first-ever tournament that was held in Newport, Rhode Island.

Four golfers that have each won four U.S. Opens; Willie Anderson won in 1901 and each year between 1903-1905, Bobby Jones in 1923, 1926 and back-to-back in 1929-30, Ben Hogan won in 1948, 1950, 1951 and 1953, and ‘The Golden Bear’ Jack Nicklaus in 1962, 1967, 1972 and 1980.

For current golfers, Hale Irwin, who is still a part of the PGA Tour Champions, won the U.S. Open three times. He most recently won in 1990 at Medinah, and stills holds the record as the eldest winner of the U.S. Open at age 45. Tiger Woods has three wins in the event with his most recent being the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

The most recent repeat winner at the U.S. Open has been Brooks Koepka. He won the tournament in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, and he has +4000 odds to win the 2022 U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win this year with +1000 odds. McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open when he set the tournament score record with a 268 and a to-par record with a 16-under. Koepka tied the 16-under record in 2017.