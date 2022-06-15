Full TV schedule for the 2022 US Open, what channels air each round

The USGA will host the 122nd U.S. Open this week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. This will be the fourth time the course has hosted the event and the action gets started on Thursday, June 16th. With the USGA being in control of the tournament, it may not have a typical TV schedule that you are used to seeing for golf tournaments. TV Coverage will be split between USA and NBC. You can go to this website to check out the full TV schedule and viewing options for the 2022 U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy is coming off a win at the RBC Canadian Open last weekend. At DraftKings Sportsbook, he has the best odds to win the 2022 U.S. Open installed at +1000. McIlroy won the U.S. Open back in 2011 when he set the tournament score record with a 268 and the to-par record by shooting a 16-under.

All times are ET.

Round 1 TV schedule: Thursday, June 16

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — USA

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — NBC

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — USA

Round 2 TV schedule: Friday, June 17

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — USA

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — NBC

Round 3 TV schedule: Saturday, June 18

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. — NBC

Final Round TV schedule: Sunday, June 19

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — USA

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. — NBC