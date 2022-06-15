History of The Country Club at Brookline ahead of 2022 U.S. Open

The Concession. The Battle at The Belfry. The War on the Shore. The Ryder Cup is so special because of those moments where immense pressure of the event combine with good old-fashioned flag waving patriotism. But one Ryder Cup moment might stand above them all.

You can call it The Battle at Brookline if you choose, but “The Comeback” seems more appropriate.

Ben Crenshaw is one of the true gentlemen of the game of golf, but his competitive fires run as deep as anyone. So when his captaincy was in crisis trailing 10–6 after the first two days of play, it might have seemed like the world was burning around him heading into the 12 Sunday Singles matches.

But his press conference from The Country Club at Brookline on September 25th, 1999, and subsequent speech to the team afterwards, became a moment that will live forever.

Your browser does not support iframes.

There are lots of things to remember from that day, including that one of the greatest moments in American golf history took place in certifiably awful shirts designed by Crenshaw himself. But the biggest is this 45-foot putt from Justin Leonard on No. 17 to close out Jose Maria Olazabal, one of the biggest bombs ever made.

It that doesn’t go in the hole, Leonard has a huge tester coming back because that ball was moving.

In terms of U.S. Open championships, this will be the third time TCC has played host. The 1963 U.S. Open was won by Julius Boros in an 18-hole playoff over Jacky Cupit by three shots, and Arnold Palmer by six. The 1988 U.S. Open was the first of two straight wins in the event for Curtis Strange, who beat Nick Faldo in another 18-hole playoff by four strokes.

USGA National Championships held at The Country Club at Brookline

1902 U.S. Women’s Amateur

1910 U.S. Amateur

1913 U.S. Open (won by former TCC caddy Francis Ouimet)

1922 U.S. Amateur

1934 U.S. Amateur

1941 U.S. Women’s Amateur

1957 U.S. Amateur

1963 U.S. Open

1968 U.S. Junior Amateur

1982 U.S. Amateur

1988 U.S. Open

1995 U.S. Women’s Amateur

2013 U.S. Amateur

International team events held at The Country Club at Brookline

1973 Walker Cup (USA wins 14-10)

1999 Ryder Cup (USA wins 14.5-13.5)