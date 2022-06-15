Best Rory McIlroy prop bets for 2022 U.S. Open

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts with the first round starting on Thursday, June 16th and running through Sunday, June 19th. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open and the first at this course since 1988. This is the third of the four major golf championships of the year and the USGA typically strives to pick courses that put an emphasis on accurate driving.

Rory McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open. In doing so, he set the tournament score record shooting at 268 and the to-par record with a 16-under. He is coming off another win at the RBC Canadian Open. At DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite for the 2022 U.S. Open with +1000 odds.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy: U.S. Open Tournament player props

Wire to Wire (+6500)

This prop refers to a golfer leading after each round of the tournament. This is certainly a hard thing to pull off, especially because a golfer can easily win the overall tournament, while not winning each round. For what it’s worth, McIlroy is coming off a tournament win and he didn’t win a single round. He does have the best odds to pull off this feat so if you are going to pick any golfer to do it, McIlroy makes sense.

To Make the Cut (-750)

This will be the 10th golf event that McIlroy has played this year. He has made the cut in nine of them. The lone time that he missed the cut was at the Valero Texas Open in April. Not only has he made the cut nine times in his last 10 tournaments, but he has finished in the top-eight in four of the five tournaments since missing the cut. This includes McIlroy winning last weekend’s RBC Canadian Open. Obviously, the odds heavily favor him making the cut, but he has been on a hot enough streak that it feels like free money.

