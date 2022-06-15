Best Dustin Johnson prop bets for 2022 U.S. Open

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts with the first round starting on Thursday, June 16th and running through Sunday, June 19th. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open and the first at this course since 1988.

This will be the 15th time that Dustin Johnson will compete in the U.S. Open, though his first since joining the breakaway LIV Tour for what is estimated to be $125 million. He played in his first in 2008 and actually ended up winning the tournament in 2016. The Oakmont Country Club hosted the event that year and Johnson shot a 276, 4-under. Last year, he finished tied for 19th with a 2-over. This year, Johnson has +2800 odds to win the 2022 U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson: U.S. Open Tournament player props

Dustin Johnson to win by 2 or More Shots (+3500)

If you believe in Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open, you could look into prop bets for his winning margin. When he won the 2011 U.S. Open, he won by four strokes. He hasn’t won an event this year, and his best finish was tied for ninth at THE PLAYERS Championship in March. It is tough to come up with Johnson props for this event so if you like his chances, go for the gusto and bet that he wins by at least two strokes.

To Make the Cut (-240)

Johnson has played in nine tournaments this year. He has missed the cut in three of them including the 2022 PGA Championship which was the last tournament he played before heading to join LIV. The U.S. Open does change courses on a yearly basis, but Johnson typically plays well at the event. Of the 14 U.S. Opens that he has participated in, he has missed the cut just twice.

