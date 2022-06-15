Best Justin Thomas prop bets for 2022 U.S. Open

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts will host the 2022 U.S. Open this week. This will be the fourth time the course has hosted the tournament and the first since 1988. The action begins on Thursday, June 16th with the final round taking place on Sunday, June 19th. Justin Thomas is among the golfers in the field for the third major of the year.

Thomas has had a wild 2022 so far. He won the PGA Championship, but has finished tied for 35th twice. He missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but finished third at last week’s RBC Canadian Open. JT has played in seven U.S. Opens in his career, missing the cut twice, with his best finish in 2020 at T8.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Justin Thomas: U.S. Open Tournament player props

To finish in the Top 20 (-165)

Thomas has finished five U.S. Opens in his career and tied for 19th, 8th, 25th, 9th and 32nd in those appearances, missing the cut in his other two outings. While the U.S. Open changes every year, the testing setup and difficult conditions are pretty consistent. He has finished in the top-20 in nine of his last 13 tournaments, and that should continue for the 2022 U.S. Open.

To Make the Cut (-650)

Thomas has the second-best odds to make the cut of the U.S. Open. The Country Club is expected to play like a European links-style course, with more of an emphasis on shot accuracy rather than shot distance, especially out of the tee box. And the winds and weather always play a factor at The Country Club. This all favors the ball striking of Thomas, who would be one of the favorites to play the weekend..

