Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will have all eyes on it this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are both off. The trucks head to Knoxville, Iowa and the Knoxville Raceway for the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule.
John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race. This will be the second running of this race. In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.
2022 Clean Harbors 150 truck race, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|John H. Nemechek
|+600
|+150
|-140
|Zane Smith
|+650
|+180
|-125
|Todd Gilliland
|+650
|+180
|-125
|Chandler Smith
|+650
|+180
|-125
|Ben Rhodes
|+650
|+180
|-125
|Stewart Friesen
|+800
|+200
|+100
|Ty Majeski
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Christian Eckes
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Matt Crafton
|+1500
|+400
|+160
|Grant Enfinger
|+1500
|+400
|+160
|Buddy Kofoid
|+1500
|+400
|+160
|Derek Kraus
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Carson Hocevar
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Tyler Carpenter
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Tyler Ankrum
|+5000
|+1300
|+600
|Brett Moffitt
|+5000
|+1300
|+600
|Tanner Gray
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Kaz Grala
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Hailie Deegan
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Colby Howard
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Chase Purdy
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jack Wood
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Dean Thompson
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Spencer Boyd
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Timmy Hill
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Thad Moffitt
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Norm Benning
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Kris Wright
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Lawless Alan
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Jessica Friesen
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Devin Rouse
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Bryson Mitchell
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Brayton Laster
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Braden Mitchell
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Blaine Perkins
|100000
|+25000
|+10000
