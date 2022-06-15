 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Persil Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 11, 2022 in Sonoma, California. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will have all eyes on it this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are both off. The trucks head to Knoxville, Iowa and the Knoxville Raceway for the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race. This will be the second running of this race. In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

2022 Clean Harbors 150 truck race, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
John H. Nemechek +600 +150 -140
Zane Smith +650 +180 -125
Todd Gilliland +650 +180 -125
Chandler Smith +650 +180 -125
Ben Rhodes +650 +180 -125
Stewart Friesen +800 +200 +100
Ty Majeski +1000 +250 +120
Christian Eckes +1000 +250 +120
Matt Crafton +1500 +400 +160
Grant Enfinger +1500 +400 +160
Buddy Kofoid +1500 +400 +160
Derek Kraus +2500 +700 +300
Carson Hocevar +2500 +700 +300
Tyler Carpenter +3000 +800 +350
Matt DiBenedetto +4000 +1000 +500
Tyler Ankrum +5000 +1300 +600
Brett Moffitt +5000 +1300 +600
Tanner Gray +10000 +2500 +1000
Kaz Grala +10000 +2500 +1000
Hailie Deegan +10000 +2500 +1000
Colby Howard +25000 +5000 +2500
Chase Purdy +25000 +5000 +2500
Jack Wood +50000 +10000 +5000
Dean Thompson +50000 +10000 +5000
Spencer Boyd +100000 +25000 +10000
Timmy Hill +100000 +25000 +10000
Thad Moffitt +100000 +25000 +10000
Norm Benning +100000 +25000 +10000
Kris Wright +100000 +25000 +10000
Lawless Alan +100000 +25000 +10000
Joey Gase +100000 +25000 +10000
Jessica Friesen +100000 +25000 +10000
Devin Rouse +100000 +25000 +10000
Bryson Mitchell +100000 +25000 +10000
Brayton Laster +100000 +25000 +10000
Braden Mitchell +100000 +25000 +10000
Blaine Perkins 100000 +25000 +10000

