Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will have all eyes on it this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are both off. The trucks head to Knoxville, Iowa and the Knoxville Raceway for the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race. This will be the second running of this race. In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

2022 Clean Harbors 150 truck race, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 John H. Nemechek +600 +150 -140 Zane Smith +650 +180 -125 Todd Gilliland +650 +180 -125 Chandler Smith +650 +180 -125 Ben Rhodes +650 +180 -125 Stewart Friesen +800 +200 +100 Ty Majeski +1000 +250 +120 Christian Eckes +1000 +250 +120 Matt Crafton +1500 +400 +160 Grant Enfinger +1500 +400 +160 Buddy Kofoid +1500 +400 +160 Derek Kraus +2500 +700 +300 Carson Hocevar +2500 +700 +300 Tyler Carpenter +3000 +800 +350 Matt DiBenedetto +4000 +1000 +500 Tyler Ankrum +5000 +1300 +600 Brett Moffitt +5000 +1300 +600 Tanner Gray +10000 +2500 +1000 Kaz Grala +10000 +2500 +1000 Hailie Deegan +10000 +2500 +1000 Colby Howard +25000 +5000 +2500 Chase Purdy +25000 +5000 +2500 Jack Wood +50000 +10000 +5000 Dean Thompson +50000 +10000 +5000 Spencer Boyd +100000 +25000 +10000 Timmy Hill +100000 +25000 +10000 Thad Moffitt +100000 +25000 +10000 Norm Benning +100000 +25000 +10000 Kris Wright +100000 +25000 +10000 Lawless Alan +100000 +25000 +10000 Joey Gase +100000 +25000 +10000 Jessica Friesen +100000 +25000 +10000 Devin Rouse +100000 +25000 +10000 Bryson Mitchell +100000 +25000 +10000 Brayton Laster +100000 +25000 +10000 Braden Mitchell +100000 +25000 +10000 Blaine Perkins 100000 +25000 +10000

