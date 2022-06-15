Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, June 15

Plenty of day games are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, but the main DFS slate on DraftKings features the nine-game nightcap. The best game of the night should be the Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees with two pitchers with ERAs under 2 more than 2 months into the season. The highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook comes in the game between the Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies with the over/under set at 11.5 with -115 odds toward the over.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, June 15.

Guardians vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Jose Ramirez ($6,000)

Andres Giminez ($4,500)

Josh Naylor ($4,300)

Owen Miller ($4,100)

Cleveland was held to just 4 runs in last night’s game in Colorado, but they are set up for a big night at the plate with very affordable prices. The Guardians' top hitters are getting a matchup against starter Austin Gomber, who has a 6.17 ERA over 11 starts and allowed 9 runs over 5 innings in his last home start against the Atlanta Braves.

Braves vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,100)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Dansby Swanson ($5,100)

Matt Olson ($4,800)

The Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in baseball taking a 13-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game with the Washington Nationals, and the offense has been a big reason. Atlanta scored at least 5 runs in its last four games for an average of 8.5 runs per contest in that span. The Braves will match up against Erick Fedde, who has a 4.87 ERA over 12 starts this season.

Cubs vs. Padres, 8:05 p.m. ET

Willson Contreras ($4,400)

Christopher Morel ($4,300)

Jonathan Villar ($3,900)

PJ Higgins ($3,600)

The Chicago Cubs are a very cheap lineup for good reason as they do not have a great offense, coming in with the 18th best offense in runs per game. However, they are getting a matchup against San Diego Padres starter Ryan Weathers, who is making his 2022 season debut, but the 22-year-old lefty has really struggled in Triple-A with a 7.29 ERA over 12 starts.