Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, June 15

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field with 15 games on Wednesday, June 15. The best pitching matchup of the day can be found in the matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays (Shane McClanahan) and New York Yankees (Nestor Cortes), as both starters have ERAs under 2. If you are more interested in a bunch of runs scored, the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 12 with -110 odds toward the over in the game between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, June 15

Tigers Moneyline (-110)

The Detroit Tigers have a three-game losing streak going, but that will end Wednesday afternoon as they avoid getting swept by the Chicago White Sox. Detroit has the worst offense in baseball by a fairly wide margin in terms of runs per game (2.8), but the White Sox are 24th in that category (4.0). The difference will come in the pitching matchup where Tigers starter Alex Faedo will go into the eighth start of his MLB career with a 2.92 ERA, while White Sox pitcher Vince Velasquez has a 5.30 ERA, making his return from the injured list.

Braves -1.5 (-115)

Keep on riding that Atlanta Braves run line train as they bring a 13-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s game with the Washington Nationals. During this streak, the Braves won 11 games by more than 1.5 runs, and that should continue. Atlanta has the pitching edge with Spencer Strider (2.35 ERA) over Washington’s starter Erick Fedde (4.87 ERA), and the Braves scored an average of 8.5 runs over their last four games.

Padres-Cubs Over 12 runs (-110)

The largest run total of the night is not high enough because balls will be flying out of Wrigley Field on Wednesday night with this pitching matchup. The Padres will start 22-year-old Ryan Weathers making his season debut, but he has a 7.29 ERA in Triple-A this season. Meanwhile, Caleb Kilian will make his second career MLB start. Hitters should be aggressive on both sides with plenty of runs set to be scored.

Tyler Anderson Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter is putting up higher-than-average strikeout totals compared to his previous season totals with an 8.4 K/9, and this is a great matchup to rack up some strikeouts. Tyler Anderson will face a Los Angeles Angels lineup that averages the second-most strikeouts per game (9.4) and had double-digit strikeouts in their last five games for an average of 12.8 times per game.

