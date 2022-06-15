Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, June 15

There’s a full slate of Major League Baseball action around the country on Wednesday, with all 30 teams in action across 15 games. The Mets and Yankees are both continuing their seemingly season-long hot streak but the Atlanta Braves are catching fire too, winning 12 games in a row which is the longest active streak in baseball.

With so much going on around the league and at all different times today, with games going from 1 p.m, until after midnight in the east coast, there are several different prop bets that people can take advantage of. Here are three that look particularly enticing. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 15

Gio Urshela, over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Urshela is having a solid season, earning 24 RBIs on the year and hitting well above .250. But that total bases number is intriguing because of the pitcher the Seattle Mariners are projected to throw today. Urshela has faced Marco Gonzales five times, with the Twins infielder getting three hits, including a double, a walk and a strikeout.

Shane McClanahan, Under 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

McClanahan has been lights out this season and is a surefire Cy Young contender. He’s eclipsed the 6.5 strikeout mark in all but one of his games back in April. Still, he faces the Yankees tonight and they’re seeing the ball really well. New York isn’t a team that strikes out a ton overall and they’ve hung a total of 40 runs in their last five games, so with that confidence, it’s doubtful seven Yanks will get sat down on strikes all game, let alone when the starter is still in.

Mike Trout, over 0.5 home runs (+350)

Trout is always a solid bet to hit a bomb and he’s hit the ball over the fence three times in his last four games. Trout has hit well against Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson too. In his career, he’s had six at-bats against the lefty and has notched three hits, including a home run.

